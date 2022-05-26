BROOKVILLE — Clarion-Limestone junior Ryan Hummell wants to beat his big brother, Riley.
They’re tied now with District 9 Class 2A javelin titles after Ryan captured that crown with a throw of 158 feet, 7 inches last Friday afternoon dealing with wet weather that hampered athletes early on.
But he’ll get a chance to beat his brother’s best throw hopefully in better conditions on Friday at 9 a.m. when he goes to work at the PIAA Track and Field Championships held at Shippensburg University.
C-L’s other state qualifier is senior Brooke Kessler, who makes her second trip to states in the long jump with a runner-up finish. Kessler will compete Friday as well starting at 12:30 p.m.
Hummell’s brother won his title in 2018 and with another Lion winning a javelin crown a year later with Ian Callen in 2019, it’s the third different C-L athlete to win the event in four D9 meets.
That Hummell added his name to that list was all that mattered even though he didn’t come close to his career-best throw of 180 feet, 7 inches he threw the previous week at the Redbank Valley Invitational. That had him seeded No. 1, 17 feet ahead of Karns City’s Luke Cramer.
Cramer battled the same conditions and grabbed the second state qualifying spot with a second as he threw a 148-9 which was just under 15 feet shorter than his season best also thrown at Redbank Valley.
“I means a lot and it means I get to go to states and spend another week throwing the javelin,” said Hummell. “I didn’t get my best that I could. It was kind of slippery and the grass was there and it made it difficult to get your footing right.”
Now it’s back to chasing his brother’s best mark of 182 feet, 5 inches from his winning throw at districts back in 2018. He medaled a week later at states with a toss of 182 feet, securing him an eighth-place medal.
“We talk about it all the time,” the younger Hummell said. “He’s always encouraging me and wants me to be better than him.”
Kessler was the reigning long jump champion with an eighth-place state medal in her pocket from a year ago, but she finished second to perhaps this year’s state favorite Baylee Blauser of Union/A-C Valley.
Kessler went 15 feet, 9 1/4 inches, beating Moniteau’s Ciona Deprano by just under four inches for the second state berth while Blauser jumped 17 feet, 10 inches to win the title. Last year, Blauser competed with a bad ankle, but she appears to be a big favorite both the long and triple jumps where she’s seeded No. 3 and No. 1 respectively.
Kessler is the lowest seed among the 28 long jumpers based on district finishes only, but Kessler’s season-best jump of 16 feet, 9 inches would have her seeded 19th. Last year’s medal jump was a 1/2 better than that, which got her eighth. Her career-best mark of 17 feet, 3 1/2 inches would be seeded 11th.
Blauser’s season-best of 18 feet, 6 3/4 inches is the best jump in the state this spring.
Both Clarion-Limestone teams wound up 13th in the team standings. For the Lions, Hummell also threw the discus and finished 10th with a throw of 115 feet, 10 inches.
Three other Lions entries scored points with sixth-place finishes. The 4x800-meter relay of Jason Megnin, Colton Keihl, Cody Whitling and Ty Rankin finished sixth in 9:14.34.
Brothers Peyton and Brock Smith each finished sixth, Peyton in the 300 hurdles in 43.82 seconds and Brock in the pole vault as he cleared 11 feet, 6 inches. The third sibling of the Smith triplets, Ruby, came close to reaching the state-qualifying standard in the javelin when she was sixth with a throw of 118 feet, 2 inches, shy of the state mark needed of 121 feet. She also finished ninth in the discus.
Also for the Lady Lions, senior Morgan McNaughton wrapped up a solid career as she heads to St. Francis University to run in the fall with a fourth in 1,600 run (5:36.89) and sixth in the 800 run (2:34.14).
The Lady Lions’ 4x800 relay just finished out of scoring in seventh with the foursome of Jessica McCracken, Clara Coulson, Olivia Radaker and Loraine McBride.