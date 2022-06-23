PHILADELPHIA — Drexel University graduate Brookville native Kate Hynes was part of the Colonial Athletic Association’s 50th Anniversary of Title IX celebration by being one of five women from each of the CAA’s member institutions who made a significant impact during their time as a student-athlete, coach or administrator.
Drexel’s five honorees were announced last week and Hynes was joined by Gabriela Marginean (basketball), Christina Mastropaolo (field hockey), Christiana Ogunsami (soccer) and Lori Swanson (softball).
Hynes, 2010 Drexel graduate, completed one of the most outstanding careers of any diver at Drexel. A two-time Honorable Mention All-America selection, Hynes finished her four seasons undefeated in dual meets and was named the Colonial Athletic Association Diver of the Week 23 times in her career. She finished in ninth place in the 3-meter diving event at the NCAA Championships.
A three-time PIAA champion at Brookville, Hynes also was named the CAA’s Most Outstanding Diver for four straight seasons. Hynes was the winner of the Philadelphia Inquirer Swimming and Diving Academic Performer of the Year for two straight seasons. She graduated with a degree from Drexel in business administration.
Hynes was inducted into Brookville Area High School’s Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019. She’s an associate attorney at the Stock & Leader Law Firm in York, focusing on commercial business transactions, commercial finance, mergers and acquisition, and intellectual property.