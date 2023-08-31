After facing off against each other to start the season, the Brookville Raiders and Central Clarion Wildcats head into Week 2 of the football season playing in two new venues. For Brookville, it’s a trip across a state line while the Wildcats return to an old home.
The Raiders, for the first time ever, play out of state in a football game against the Struthers Wildcats in Ohio, just south of Youngstown. The Wildcats of Central Clarion have a showdown with defending District 9 Class 1A champion Port Allegany at Clarion High School.
Yes, the Wildcats go back to the old home venue of the Clarion Bobcats where they played years ago.
It hasn’t been since 2003 — the Bobcats played home games at Clarion University’s nearby Memorial Stadium for years and then shared the C-L Sports Complex has a home venue with the co-operative — that varsity football was played at the high school, although the facility has hosted junior high games in recent seasons.
Plans are to further renovate the high school field at Clarion High School, which will honor former longtime coach Larry Wiser Friday night by re-naming the facility Larry Wiser Field.
Meanwhile, the Raiders will trek around 90 minutes west for 93 miles — all but about 30 on Interstate 80 — to face a Struthers squad that’s about the equivalent size of a PIAA Class 3A team. For the record, the trip is about the same amount of time it takes to travel to Bradford.
Kickoffs for both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at both games:
Brookville (0-1) at
Struthers (1-1)
The Ohio version of the Wildcats enter their third game after starting 1-1. They lost last week 31-22 at Geneva following a season-opening 37-20 win over Beaver, Ohio.
In the win, Jason Dukes ran for three touchdowns and caught a 25-yard TD pass from Na’Jier Howard. Devin Braham added a 5-yard TD run and Robert Carcelli returned an interception for a score.
Statistics weren’t available, but the Wildcats are coming off a 7-5 season that saw them win six straight games to reach the playoffs. Fourth-year head coach John Bayuk’s team finished over .500 for the first time since 2019. The Wildcats, a Division IV team in Ohio classification, lost 23-13 to Northeast 8 Conference foe and eventual Division V state champion South Range during the regular season.
Howard, a 6-foot-4 senior and Dukes are the top playmakers. Braham, an inside linebackers, made 158 tackles last year.
“I’m excited for the trip and the journey,” Raiders head coach Gabe Bowley said. “They’re a triple-A size school near Youngstown. On film, they won the first game and looked good. They’ll spread you out but don’t run a ton of formations or plays, but they run them very well. They’ll be a very good team and it’ll be a very good test for us.”
The Raiders had their hands full with Central Clarion, but had some success with Charlie Krug passing for 148 yards and two TDs while rushing for 70 yards and another score. Jack Pete ran a kickoff back for a touchdown and caught Krug’s TD pass.
Port Allegany (1-0)
at Cent. Clarion (1-0)
This was a good one last year in Port Allegany where the Wildcats trailed 16-0 quickly but pulled away then held on for a 29-24 hard-fought win over the Gators who didn’t lose again until a shootout loss to Union-New Castle in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
The Wildcats scored 29 unanswered points, then preserved the win with two late interceptions from Brady Quinn and Tommy Smith. Those two are back, of course, while the Gators return much of both lines with new skill players leading the way.
In last week’s 40-0 rout of Ridgway, the Gators got four TD runs from senior Peyton Stiles, the leading skill player back, who ran for 73 yards on 14 carries. Sophomore Aiden Bliss ran for 92 yards and a TD. Quarterbacks Nick Wilfong, the starter, and Kellen Veilleux combined to complete 6 of 7 passes for 69 yards in the easy win.
Clearly, it’ll be interesting to watch the line play as the Gators are led by senior linemen Carson Neely and Miska Young.
The Wildcats are coming off a strong offensive performance at Brookville, piling up 458 yards of offense as quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for 161 yards and rushed for 168 yards.
Ferguson bumped his career passing yards total to 4,508 yards, which moved him into 22nd place on the all-time D9 passing yardage honor roll. He’s just behind No. 21 Cal German (4,556), who played for Clarion and then the co-op before graduating after the 2020 season. C-L quarterback Brenden Makray is in the No. 20 spot with 4,702 yards passing.