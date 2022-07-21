PUNXSUTAWNEY — The extended season continues for the Brookville Fireman’s Club Junior Legion baseball team this weekend at the Pennsylvania Youth American Legion Western Regional Tournament.
It’s an eight-team, pool play format that’ll run at both the traditional site of First Commonwealth Field in Homer City and White Park in Indiana. Brookville opens Friday with Penn Trafford at White Park starting at 5 p.m.
Then it’s two more guaranteed games at Homer City, Saturday against Edinboro at 10 a.m. and Wesleyville Sunday at 1 p.m.
The top finishing teams in each pool advance to Monday’s regional final at 1 p.m. while the runners-up play for third place, and the third berth for the state tournament.
It’s a new setup since the last time a Brookville squad was at regionals in the 2016 and 2017 seasons where it went a combined 1-4 in a then-double elimination tournament.
But Brookville’s return to the Indiana County League after a two-year hiatus (2020 Legion season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic) has been a successful one for the 14-8 squad managed by Rob LaBenne with his coaching staff including Mike Marrara, Jed Fiscus, Joe Kalgren and Bill Blake.
So it’s a good spot to be for the Fireman’s Club team filled with mostly 13- to 15-year-olds. It finished 10-6 in the regular season to earn the fourth and final playoff spot. Then it knocked off top-seeded SW Jack in three games and then No. 2 seed Punxsutawney S&T Bank in three games in another best-of-three showdown.
“Our 10-6 record didn’t reflect how good we could’ve been. We could’ve been just as easily a 13-3 team,” said LaBenne, who said that the league was balanced and wide-open, which his squad proved. “After we lost to SW Jack in the first game of the semifinals, I told the kids if we’re going to get back in this thing, the bats needed to come alive and lo and behold, that’s what happened and they went on a five-game tear. I couldn’t believe what I was watching.”
The Fireman’s Club beat SW Jack 9-6 and 14-8 to advance to play S&T Bank and it took the first game, 10-8, before a 6-5 nail-biting loss at home in the second game. But last Wednesday against S&T ace pitcher Coy Martino, the Fireman’s Club put up six runs and eight hits off the right-hander in four innings on its way to an 8-4 win.
“The bats finally caught up and we faced some really good pitchers in the SW Jack series and then again against Punxsutawney and we had 11 hits and six walks in the final game,” LaBenne said. “We pieced together a great game against a really good pitcher.”
It’s the first ICL title since 2016. Brookville qualified for regionals in 2017 as the league runner-up.
Brookville’s five-run third started with Easton Belfiore’s run-scoring single. Then with two outs, it scored four more runs with Kolton Griffin’s bases-loaded walk, a two-run infield error and Griffin scoring on a wild pitch.
Pierson Ruhlman singled in Griffin with two outs in the fifth inning to make it 7-3. Luke Burton scored on a wild pitch to set what was the final score in the top of the seventh inning.
Ruhlman, who threw the final three innings of scoreless relief giving up one hit while walking two and striking out one, led Brookville’s 11-hit night with three hits. Owen Fleming, Ladd Blake and Belfiore each had two hits.
Griffin got the win on the mound, going the first four innings, giving up two hits while walking six and striking out two.
Blake (.439, 17 runs batted in), Griffin (.326, 16 RBIs), Luke Burton (.319), Owen Fleming (.290) and Belfiore (.288) are among the team’s top hitters. Fleming is 8-for-19 over the last four postseason games while Belfiore stands at 10-for-22 in the six playoff games, including an 8-for-13 tear in the finals series against Punxsutawney.
Belfiore (3-2, 2.94 earned run average) leads the staff in innings pitched at 33 1/3 innings with Blake (2-1, 3.25 ERA in 28 innings), Griffin (5-1, 2.33 ERA, 27 innings and Ruhlman (2-0, 1.59 ERA in 22 innings) making up most of the mound work this season. Sam Krug and Burton have also thrown over 10 innings this year.
“I think these guys are up (for regionals),” LaBenne said. “We’ve been to regionals twice before and haven’t had great success. We’re 1-4 and we’ve lost some close games down there that we could’ve easily won, but when you get to that level, it’s everybody either being a league winner or runner-up for the most part. It’s always fun to see where we stack up and if we can get on a roll and win two or three games, we’ll put ourselves in position for a state berth.”
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
4:45 p.m.: Murrysville vs. Erie Post 771, Homer City
5 p.m.: Brookville vs. Penn Trafford, White Park, Field 1, Indiana
5::30 p.m.: Edinboro vs. Wesleyville, White Park, Field 2, Indiana
7:30 p.m.: S.W. Jack Drillers vs. Connellsville, Homer City
SATURDAY
All Games at Homer City
10 a.m.: Brookville vs. Edinboro
1 p.m.: Penn Trafford vs. Wesleyville
4:45 p.m.: Erie Post 771 vs. Connellsville
7:45 p.m.: SW Jack Drillers vs. Murrysville
SUNDAY
All Games at Homer City
10 a.m.: Penn Trafford vs. Edinboro
1 pm.: Brookville vs. Wesleyville
4:45 p.m.: Murrysville vs. Connellsville
7:45 p.m.: SW Jack Driller vs. Erie Post 771
MONDAY
At Homer City
10 a.m.: Third-Place game between pool runners-up
1 p.m.: Championship game between pool winners