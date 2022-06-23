Should we pump the brakes some on all of the Pirates’ youthful talent bubbling up from the minor leagues?
Sure, there have been others in years past.
I watched Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco and Jamison Taillon when they were toiling in Altoona with the Class AA Curve. I anxiously awaited their arrival in the majors.
I was lucky enough to be at PNC Park to watch Andrew McCutchen’s MLB debut in 2009.
All of was a blast, but this feels a bit different.
Watching Oneil Cruz’s return to the majors — he played in two games last year — along with what appears to be another prospect in Bligh Madris who appears to be an above-average defensive outfielder earlier this week, the future looks bright.
All that is great and should serve as some entertainment for those who focus on Pirates baseball as a daily exercise through the summer.
Let’s hope the positive vibes continue and not worry what the win total is, even if GM Ben Cherington jettisons some of his assets come trade deadline time. Wait? Are there any assets that fit that type of deal? Probably Daniel Vogelbach comes the closest.
To be clear, the Pirates still want a high draft pick.
SHAWKEY IN 1922 — Let’s get back to my 100 years ago look at Sigel native Bob Shawkey and his season with the New York Yankees in 1922.
The Yankees went into June in first place two games ahead of the St. Louis Browns and a 7-2 start to the month put them up 4 1/2 games in the standings, but they began to sink a bit due in large part to a nearly month-long road trip that was a familiar feature of the schedule in those days.
The Yankees embarked on a trip — railroad of course — that took them to every other of the seven teams in the American League, going from Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston, Washington and Philadelpnia that concluded with a July 4 doubleheader.
Interestingly, there was one home game in a 29-game stretch over that grueling 32-day period as the Yankees and Philadelphia A’s played a July 1 doubleheader on a Saturday, then trekked for a single game in New York on July 2 before going back to Philadelphia.
Why? Sunday baseball was not allowed in Pennsylvania.
Shawkey was 3-3 with a 3.05 earned run average going into June and in that month, he threw six games all on the road of course. On June 8 in a 7-2 win over the White Sox, Shawkey won his first game in over a month as he gave up six hits and one walk while striking out three in a complete-game effort.
Babe Ruth, who returned from his season-opening suspension due to an off-season barnstorming violation on May 20, hit his fourth home run of the season in the win. He started the season slow, going 7-for-43 (.190) with two homers in his first 11 games.
At St. Louis against the Browns on June 13, Shawkey was blasted for nine hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 13-4 loss as the Browns earned a four-game split with the Yankees, who still led them by 2 1/2 games.
However, the Browns’ two wins to end the four-game set started the Yankees on an eight-game losing streak.
Shawkey’s next outing came four days later in relief of Bullet Joe Bush in Detroit. The Tigers beat the Yankees 9-8 and dealt Shawkey the loss. He relieved Bush with two outs in the third inning and was touched for five hits and three runs with four walks in 4 1/3 innings.
The Tigers hit five triples in the win, two by Ty Cobb with one of them breaking a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the seventh when he drove Lu Blue with two outs.
Why so many triples in an otherwise large Navin Field? “Ground rules were in force due to the crowd that extended around the outfield from foul line to foul line. Hits into the crowd netted the hitter three bases,” the Detroit Free Press reported.
An hour before the game, fans swarmed the field, forcing officials to throw up a temporary seating area. The crowd was officially reported at 28,000.
The loss to the Tigers put the Yankees at 35-25, 1/2 game behind the Browns in the standings.
The Yankees had their hands full. They only held first place two days from mid-June to late August but never trailed the Brownies by more than three games.
Also on June 17 over in the National League at the Yankees’ home park shared with the New York Giants at the Polo Grounds, the Giants beat the Pirates 2-1 on Casey Stengel’s walk-off home run. The Giants, the future World Series foe of the Yankees, improved to an MLB-best 37-19.
AL LEFEVRE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS — Tate Lindermuth and Hunter Smith were this year’s Al Lefevre Scholarship winners in the year-end awards assembly at Brookville Area High School.
The scholarship, totaling $500 apiece, is awarded to senior Raiders football players looking to further their education.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. Email: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.