While Central Clarion kept its unbeaten season alive with an overtime win over Karns City last week, the Brookville Raiders rallied for a big win at home over St. Marys.
Both teams are back home again this Friday at home, the Raiders hosting winless Bradford for Homecoming Night while the Wildcats host Moniteau once again at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
As far as the District 9 Class 2A playoff picture goes, the Wildcats’ win over Karns City likely sewed up the top seed for what could be a four-team bracket at the most starting in Week 11.
Will it be a four-team field is the big question.
The 2-4 Raiders certainly helped themselves to a possible .500 record with a win over St. Marys. While Karns City is 3-3, the Raiders and Moniteau are both 2-4 with Ridgway and Kane at 1-5.
Figuring that .500 will roughly be the determining factor on whether teams decide to go to the postseason, here are the remaining schedules of the other Class 2A teams:
After this week, the Raiders visit Karns City, host Punxsutawney (3-3) and visit Bellefonte (1-5).
The Wildcats visit DuBois (4-2) and St. Marys (4-2) while hosting Redbank Valley (6-0).
Karns City hosts Punxsutawney and the Raiders, visits Bradford and hosts Clearfield (5-1).
The Warriors visit Punxsutawney, and host DuBois and host Keystone (4-2).
Kane hosts unbeaten Redbank Valley, visits Keystone and Smethport (1-5) and hosts Bradford.
Ridgway visits Smethport (1-5), hosts Brockway (3-3) and Union/A-C Valley (3-3), and travels to Philipsburg-Osceola (1-5).
So what’s the field going to be after Week 10? Central Clarion and Karns City will have winning records and will be seeded 1-2 for the playoffs. The Raiders and Ridgway will have at least four wins. The question is whether those two go to the playoffs with losing records.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Bradford (0-6) at
Brookville (2-4)
The Owls have lost 24 straight games and they’re coming off a 29-19 loss at Moniteau, which lost 7-0 at Brookville in Week 4.
Bradford led Moniteau 19-7 early in the second quarter before the Warriors closed the half with a 22-19 lead then added another touchdown in the second half to set the final score.
Owls sophomore quarterback Talan Reese threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, completing 21 of 36 passes. That’s the only thing that the Owls have been able to do, throw the ball, that is. For the season, they’ve rushed for 60 yards, or just 10 yards per … game.
Reez has thrown for 1,500 yards (122-for-217) with nine TDs and seven interceptions. Lukas Laktash (38-457, 4 TDs), Isaiah Fitton (28-371, 1 TD) and Troy Adkins (31-341, 2 TDs) are his top receivers.
The Owls have given up a ton of points and yards, especially on the ground as their six foes this year have rushed for over 270 yards per game.
That could bode well for the Raiders and their senior running back Jackson Zimmerman, who ran for a career-high 235 yards on 37 carries in last week’s win over St. Marys. He’s up to 604 yards for the season on 112 carries in five games with three TDs.
What the Raiders do with their passing game depends on the health of quarterback Easton Belfiore (35-for-65, 537 yards, 6 TDs, 4 Ints.), who left last week’s game with an ankle injury in the first half. Noah Peterson finished the game at QB, completing 10 of 14 passes for 63 yards with a TD pass to Brayden Kunselman.
Kunselman (23-277, 3 TDs) is the leading receiver whose 106 career receptions rank No. 4 and just one catch behind No. 3 Kyle MacBeth. His 1,695 career receiving yards rank No. 3 and 96 yards behind No. 2 Ian Thrush.
Peterson (13-179, 3 TDs) and Truman Sharp (11-135) are other receiving targets.
Defensively, Jack Knapp (45), Bryce Weaver (35) and Carson Weaver (32) are the leading tacklers. Kunselman and Peterson have five and four interceptions respectively. Kunselman is tied for third on the team interceptions list with Tyler Ross with MacBeth (15) and all-time leader Brad Geer (16) just ahead of him.
The Raiders beat Bradford for the third straight time, 36-6. The Raiders beat Bradford 51-0 in 2019 and 69-60 in their memorable 2018 season-opening shootout here. The Raiders lead the all-time series, 12-9.
Moniteau (2-4) at
Cent. Clarion (6-0)
The Wildcats host the Warriors, who rallied from an early first-half deficit for a 29-19 win over the visiting Owls. Central Clarion beat the Owls 48-7 two weeks ago.
Central Clarion averages just over 400 yards per game offensively and it’s quarterback Jase Ferguson leading the way. He’s thrown for 1,379 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions, completing 67 of 119 passes.
Ferguson ran for over 100 yards in last week’s win over Karns City and he’s up to 248 yards for the season on 48 carried with three TDs. Connor Kopnitsky (42-335, 4 TDs) leads the team in rushing while receivers Ashton Rex (31-793, 7 TDs) and Dawson Smail (13-245, 2 TDs) are Ferguson’s top targets.
Ryan Hummell, while scoring the winning touchdown in last week’s OT win over the Gremlins on his fifth carry of the season, anchors the defense and leads the team with 74 tackles with Tommy Smith (51), Braylon Beckwith (49) and Brady Quinn (42) following. Ferguson (4), Hummell (3) and Quinn (3) have accounted for 10 interceptions in what’s been a big takeaway season for the Wildcats’ defense.
Moniteau got 156 rushing yards from Hunter Stalker in last week’s win over Bradford. He’s rushed for over 550 yards.
The Wildcats and Moniteau didn’t face each other last year due to COVID-19 wiping out their game. Two years ago, the Wildcats routed the Warriors, 46-14.