...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA UNTIL
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a
Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT
tonight.
A code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations
within the local region are unhealthful for the general population.
The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor
exercise or strenuous activity.
For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit
http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/