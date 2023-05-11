BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners met in a brief meeting Tuesday morning to approve routine agenda items, and discuss an upcoming meeting to further address the EMS crisis in the area.
Commissioner Scott North said the county has sent an invitation to all the municipalities in the county to attend a meeting next Thursday, May 18, to review all the information the commissioners have gathered.
“So far, many municipalities have responded to the effect that they’ll be sending representatives. The purpose of that meeting is to share information that we’ve gathered since we started this process,” North said.
This will pull together all the information gathered through talking to educational facilities, hospitals, EMS organizations, and the commissioners of surrounding counties. North said they would like to provide the information and possible courses of action.
“That meeting isn’t going to be the conclusion of our effort. The intention is to bring the boroughs and townships into awareness of what we’ve gathered. It will be process that’s going to have to keep going past that,” North said.
County Project Agreements
The commissioners approved Resolution 2023-02 authorizing the Chairman of the board, Commissioner Herb Bullers, to execute a bridge reimbursement agreement through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for Jefferson County Bridge Number 27. County Director of Development Ben White spoke on this project, explaining the work to be done.
“This bridge is in Reynoldsville Borough, it’s on Worth Street, and the project will be consisting of doing some concrete and mortar repair work, installation of some additional guide rail, and so basically a maintenance type job of the bridge to keep the structure a continuous lifespan. This reimbursement agreement, the construction funds will be reimbursed back to the county. The engineering for this bridge is beginning late spring, early summer and hopefully construction can begin this fall,” White said.
The commissioners also approved entering an easement agreement with Andray Mining Company and Primary Health Network to officially route the Mahoning Shadow Trail down Prushnok Drive for the practical purposes for phase one of the trail. This trail is in the Punxsutawney Borough, and the route mentioned has been used in an unofficial capacity before this agreement, according to White.
“The trail as it exists currently, there’s a trailhead at the skate park area in town, and then from the skate park it connects down through Bell Township and eventually terminates in the Winslow Area. This is going to be a spur off the trail that is going to be starting at Prushnok Drive off of Mahoning Street and it will go down Prushnok Drive and enter into the Primary Health Center’s Parking area and be routed through there and connect back onto the trail after that location,” White said.
This is used by people already because it’s convenient access rather than going the whole way to the skate park. This is offering a second route to access the trail, but not eliminating the entrance at the skatepark.