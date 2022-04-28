BROOKVILLE, Pa. — Visiting Johnsonburg notched two lopsided wins over the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team Monday afternoon at Blake Field at Northside Park.
Johnsonburg won the first game, 20-3, in four innings before needing five innings for a 14-0 win in the second game.
The Ramettes (5-3), the visiting team in the first game, scored in all four of their at-bats in the opener, banging out 13 hits as Natlie Dunworth, Jenna Kasmierski, Julie Peterson, Shelby Sorg and Maria Casilio each had two hits with Casilio driving in six runs with four coming home in the second inning on an inside-the-park grand slam homer.
Peterson struck out 10 with no walks, tossing a three-hitter in the circle.
The Lady Raiders (0-7) scored three times in the third inning to hold off the 15-Run rule momentarily. Tori McKinney singled in one of the three runs. Alyssa Tollini and Natasha Rush also hit singles.
Rush, Cadence Suhan and Tollini shared pitching duties for the Lady Raiders.
In the nightcap, Peterson tossed a two-hitter while Dunworth went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs scored.
Julia Jones, Peterson, Peyton Delhunty, Grunthaner and Sorg each had two hits. Sorg doubled while Zoey Grunthaner, Jones, and Priscilla Ehrensberger also tripled.
Tollini and Daisley singled for the Lady Raiders, who got pitching from Tollini.
Brookville visits Bradford for a doubleheader Wednesday. Friday, the Lady Raiders host Redbank Valley. It’s a four-game week next week with the Lady Raiders visiting Punxsutawney and Brockway Monday and Tuesday, Keystone next Thursday and hosting West Branch next Friday.
Last Wednesday, the Lady Raiders completed their suspended game against Elk County Catholic and lost 17-0 in four innings. In the scheduled game with DuBois also at Heindl Field, the Lady Raiders fell 19-3 in three innings.
In the loss to ECC, Daisley doubled and McKinney singled for the Lady Raiders who managed two hits off ECC starter Emily Mourer who struck out eight and walked one. Mourer homered with three hits and four runs batted in.
Against DuBois, the Lady Raiders scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third in their last at-bat. Daisley singled in a run in the third while Tollini, Suhan and Aubre Eble also hit singled.