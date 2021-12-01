BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lady Raiders junior high basketball schedule winds to a close Wednesday at Redbank Valley.
Tuesday, both teams hosted A-C Valley and came away with wins. The seventh-graders won 43-11 and improved to 9-4 as Whitney Guth scored 12 points, Aubrey Belfiore added 12 points and Lily Plyler finished with eight.
The eighth-graders improved to 8-7 with a 41-17 win. Samantha Whitling scored 18 points while Kaida Yoder added eight points.
Last Monday against Keystone, both teams won lopsided games. The eighth-graders won 31-8 as Hannah Geer and Whitling scored nine and eight points respectively. The seventh-graders won 23-2 as Guth scored 11 points, and Emma Northey and Sydney Murdock finished with four points apiece.
On Nov. 18, the seventh-graders routed Venango Catholic 27-5 as Guth, Plyler and Leah Rafferty scored six points apiece.