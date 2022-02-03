BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville seventh-and-eighth grade boys’ basketball teams came away with wins at home against Brockway Tuesday.
The eighth-graders held on for a 32-30 win over the Rovers while the seventh-graders won 31-20. Both teams improved to 10-5 overall.
The eighth-graders got 12 points from Sam Krug while Luke Burton, Hayden Freeman and Sergio Sotillo each scored six points.
The ninth-graders were scheduled to visit Tyrone Wednesday. All three teams are scheduled to host Warren Friday.
Next Tuesday, all three teams travel to Elk County Catholic.
In other games:
MONDAY, Jan. 31
Eighth Grade: Brookville 48, Johnsonburg 24
In the second game at Johnsonburg, the Raiders trailed by two points at halftime but dominated the second half in a 24-point win. Sam Krug and Luke Burton scored 18 and 16 points respectively while Hayden Freeman added eight points.
Seventh Grade: Brookville 17, Johnsonburg 16
In the first game, the Raiders trailed 16-8 going into the fourth quarter but blanked the Rams from there to get the one-point win. Parker Kalgren’s basket with 35 seconds left was the game-winning points. Oliver Butcher scored eight points to lead the Raiders.
SATURDAY, Jan. 29
Eighth grade: DuBois 33, Brookville 20
At DuBois, the Raiders got nine points form Sam Krug and eight points from Luke Burton in the loss to the Beavers.
Seventh grade: Brookville 30, DuBois 22
Also at DuBois, the Raiders beat the Beavers as Parker Kalgren and J.R. Rahalla scored eight and seven points respectively. Owen May scored five points.
FRIDAY, Jan. 28
Eighth grade: St. Marys 26, Brookville 19
At home, Sam Krug scored five points while Hayden Freeman added three points in a loss to the visiting Dutch.
Seventh grade: Brookville 30, St. Marys 13
Also at home, Owen May and J.R. Rahalla each scored seven points in the Raiders’ win over the Dutch. Connor Melton finished with six points.
THURSDAY, Jan. 27
Eighth grade: Brookville 30, Bradford 22
At Bradford, the Raiders pulled away from the Owls in the second half. Hayden Freeman led the way with seven points. Dan Shaffer scored six points, and Sam Krug and Luke Burton each scored five points.
Seventh grade: Bradford 25, Brookville 22
Also at Bradford, Christian Cox and Parker Kalgren scored six and five points respectively in a three-point loss to the Owls.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26
Ninth grade: Brookville 45, Punxsutawney 31
At Punxsutawney, the Raiders downed the Chucks as Kellan Haines scored 22 points. Jesse Lucas and Gannon McMaster scored six points while Hunter Whitlatch finished with five points.
Eighth grade: Brookville 39, Punxsutawney 35
Also at Punxsutawney, Luke Burton and Sam Krug each scored 17 points to lift the Raiders past the Chucks, who led the Raiders 22-16 at halftime.
Seventh grade:
Punxsutawney 36,
Brookville 23
Also at Punxsutawney, Christian Cox and Connor Melton each scored five points in the loss to the Chucks.