Kellan Haines vs. Slippery Rock
Brookville’s Kellan Haines led the ninth-grade Raiders with 23 points in last Wednesday’s 61-35 win at Slippery Rock. The freshman team was unbeaten at 9-0 going into this week.

 Photo by Sara Haines

BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams were scheduled to visit Punxsutawney Wednesday afternoon.

The game started a busy stretch that continued for all three teams in a makeup trip to Bradford on Thursday. Friday, the seventh-and-eighth graders host St. Marys before the two teams travel to DuBois for a Saturday morning makeup doubleheader starting at the high school at 10 a.m.

Then on Monday and Tuesday, the same two teams visit Johnsonburg before hosting Brockway Tuesday. The ninth-graders visit Tyrone next Wednesday.

Monday, the freshmen improved to 9-0 with a 55-25 win over the visiting Chucks. Kellan Haines scored 23 points while Hunter Whitlatch, Jesse Lucas and Zayden Jordan scored nine, eight and six points respectively.

Last Wednesday, they won 61-35 at Slippery Rock as Haines scored 23 points again, and Jesse and Wyatt Lucas scored 11 and nine points apiece.

The seventh-and-eighth grade teams both improved to 6-3 with wins at Brockway last Wednesday before having their games with DuBois Central Catholic canceled on Friday.

The seventh-graders won 33-25 as Oliver Butcher scored seven points, Owen May and J.R. Rahalla each scored five points, and Dylan Marrara, Colton Gardner and Christian Cox each added four apiece.

The eighth-graders won, 36-20, as Luke Burton led the way with 12 points, Hayden Freeman finished with eight points and Josh Semeyn chipped in with six points. Landen Marrara scored four points.

