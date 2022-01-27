BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams were scheduled to visit Punxsutawney Wednesday afternoon.
The game started a busy stretch that continued for all three teams in a makeup trip to Bradford on Thursday. Friday, the seventh-and-eighth graders host St. Marys before the two teams travel to DuBois for a Saturday morning makeup doubleheader starting at the high school at 10 a.m.
Then on Monday and Tuesday, the same two teams visit Johnsonburg before hosting Brockway Tuesday. The ninth-graders visit Tyrone next Wednesday.
Monday, the freshmen improved to 9-0 with a 55-25 win over the visiting Chucks. Kellan Haines scored 23 points while Hunter Whitlatch, Jesse Lucas and Zayden Jordan scored nine, eight and six points respectively.
Last Wednesday, they won 61-35 at Slippery Rock as Haines scored 23 points again, and Jesse and Wyatt Lucas scored 11 and nine points apiece.
The seventh-and-eighth grade teams both improved to 6-3 with wins at Brockway last Wednesday before having their games with DuBois Central Catholic canceled on Friday.
The seventh-graders won 33-25 as Oliver Butcher scored seven points, Owen May and J.R. Rahalla each scored five points, and Dylan Marrara, Colton Gardner and Christian Cox each added four apiece.
The eighth-graders won, 36-20, as Luke Burton led the way with 12 points, Hayden Freeman finished with eight points and Josh Semeyn chipped in with six points. Landen Marrara scored four points.