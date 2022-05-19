ALTOONA — Brookville’s junior high track and field season concluded on a high note at last Saturday’s Altoona Middle School Championships.
Both squads were part of a huge event that saw 29 different middle/junior high teams score points at Mansion Park and the Lady Raiders were seventh and Raiders wound up 16th respectively in the team standings.
Brookville turned in eight top-eight medal finishes, seven of them individually with two titles.
For the girls, seventh-grader Ally Wilson won the javelin with a toss of 99 feet, 1 inch. As per pa.milesplit.com, Wilson’s throw ranks No. 1 in the state among junior highers. And for the boys, Sam Krug won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.3 seconds.
Lady Raiders eighth-grader Hannah Geer finished second in the 300 hurdles (50.68) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.15). Also for the Lady Raiders, Kaida Yoder was eighth in the 100 dash (13.74) while just missing a medal with an 11th in the 200. Emma Northey finished 14th in the 3,200 run.
The Lady Raiders’ 4x400 relay of Corinne Siar, Geer, Yoder and Adell Doty medaled with a fourth-place finish in 4:35.62 while the 4x100 foursome of Sydney Murdock, Casey Riley, Doty and Yoder was 10th.
Samantha Whitling finished 12th in the high jump.
Medaling with Krug for the Riaders were brothers Luke and Ty Fiscus. Luke tied for eighth in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 6 inches. Ty finished eighth in the 3,200 run (12:06.42) and just missed a top-eight finish with a ninth in the 1,600 run (5:16.29).
The 4x100 relay of Luke Fiscus, Krug, Daniel Shaffer and Maddox Harmon finished 10th while Andrew Kornbau finished 12th in the javelin.