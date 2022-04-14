BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s junior high track and field season got started and both teams are off to 2-0 starts.
In miserable, rainy conditions Monday against Punxsutawney, the boys won 72-64 and the girls won 89-49.
Hayden Freeman and Sam Krug quadrupled for the Raiders, winning the 300 hurdles and high jump while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays with Sergio Sotillo, Sam Krug and Daniel Shaffer. Krug won the 100 and 200 dashes. Also doubling was Ty Fiscus in the 800 and 1,600 runs.
Kaida Yoder and Hannah Geer each won four events for the Lady Raiders. The two teamed up with Sydney Murdock and Adell Doty to win the 4x100 relay while Yoder won the 100, 200 and 400 dashes, and Geer the 100 and 300 hurdles, and long jump.
Samantha Whitling won the high jump, Kendall Neill won the shot put and Ally Wilson took the javelin while Mackenzie Jacobson won the 800 and Emma Northey won the 3,200 run.
In last week’s opener at DuBois on Thursday, the boys won 73-69 and the girls won 95-46.
The Lady Raiders got a four-win day from Geer in the triple and long jump, and 100 and 300 hurdles and four wins from Yoder in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes and 4x100 relay with Murdock, Doty and Whitling.
Doty added a win in the high jump while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with Whitling, Downs and Casey Riley. Neill doubled in the shot put and discus. Northey won the 3,200 run and Wilson won the javelin.
The Raiders Freeman won four times in the high jump and 300 hurdles while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays with Sotillo, Krug and Shaffer in the 4x400 and Shaffer, Sotillo and Isaac Reitz in the 4x100. Fiscus won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Other wins came from Aaron Turner in the 110 hurdles, Isaac Burkett in the javelin, Ladd Blake in the discus and Kamden Means in the pole vault.
BOYS
Seventh Grade: Luke Fiscus, Jacob Klontz, Blake Porter, Caleb Werner, Nathan Kramer, Ellis Reynolds.
Eighth Grade: Ladd Blake, Isaac Burkett, Boden Evans, Ty Fiscus, Hayden Freeman, Maddox Harmon, Andrew Kornbau, Sam Krug, Evan McKalsan, Kamden Means, Jon Prusakowski, Isaac Reitz, Cody Sedor, Josh Semeyn, Daniel Shaffer, Noah Shick, Sergio Sotillo, Rees Taylor, Aaron Turner.
GIRLS
Seventh Grade: Kaitlyn Curry, Mia Burkett, Makaya McLaughlin, Sydney Murdock, Emma Northey, Lily Plyler, Maggie Shaffer, Justie Thompson, Ally Wilson.
Eighth Grade: Aubrey Afton, Claire DeVallance, Adell Doty, Claira Downs, Shay Dunkle, Hannah Geer, Lucy Golier, Bailey Hammerle, Mackenzie Jacobson, Brenna McGranor, Kendall Neill, Casey Riley, Julie Rinker, Corinne Siar, Hailey Swineford, Samantha Whitling, Emma Wilson, Brooklyn Wilson, Kaida Yoder.
SCHEDULE
April
6-at DuBois; 11-Punxsutawney; 21-at St. Marys; 27-at Clerarfield.
May
2-at Johnsonburg; 7-at St. Marys, 9 a.m.; 11-at Kane.
Meets start at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.