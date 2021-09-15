KARNS CITY — The Central Clarion Wildcats started things out well enough in just their second game of the year in a trip to Karns City.
Breckin Rex went around the right end and broke a couple of poor tackling efforts by the Karns City defense and blasted his way to a 69-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats’ 6-0 lead following a failed conversion would their only lead of the game.
From there, Karns City controlled the game as it built a 28-6 halftime lead on its way to a 3-0 start to the season with a 37-13 victory.
The Wildcats fell to 0-2 going into this Friday’s game against Brookville.
Rex wound up running for 99 yards on five carries. Two carries, including the 69-yard TD run, went for 102 yards. Ryan Hummell put the Wildcats on the board again late in the game with his 27-yard TD run.
Karns City limited Wildcats quarterback Jace Ferguson to 4-for-14 passing for 67 yards with an interception. He was hit for minus-29 yards on five attempts thanks to sack yardage. The Gremlins notched a safety for two points on a tackle of Ferguson in the end zone.
Jayce Anderson ran for two touchdowns and 53 yards on 14 carries while Luke Garing rushed for 132 yards on 16 attempts, scoring on a 2-yard run.
Gremlins quarterback Eric Booher threw two TD passes to Nate Garing on a 35-yarder and Cooper Coyle on a 14-yard connection that made it 28-6 just before halftime.