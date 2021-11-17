KARNS CITY — Karns City ran its way to victory as the Gremlins amassed 366 yards on the ground on 53 attempts in posting a 35-7 victory over Central Clarion in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals last Friday night.
Luke Garing led the Gremlins ground game with 175 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns while Jayce Anderson ran for 63 yards on 11 carries with two TDs.
Meanwhile, the Gremlins’ defense held the Wildcats to a season-low 43 yards rushing with quarterback Jase Ferguson leading the way with 35 yards on seven attempts while Ryan Hummell added 25 yards on five attempts.
“We knew coming in that we wanted to control the clock,” said Karns City head coach Joe Sherwin, whose 10-1 team meets Ridgway Friday in Brockway for the D9 title. “They can be a dangerous team offensively as well. That number one kid is a really good quarterback. We wanted to keep the ball out of their hands.”
Karns City set the tone right away with their rushing attack by taking the opening kickoff and marching 67 yards on eight plays, all on the ground with Luke Garing scoring from eight yards out. Zach Kelly made the first of his five point-after kicks for a 7-0 lead at the 8:28 mark of the quarter.
Central Clarion appeared headed for a tying score on its opening possession, however on a fourth-and-short quarterback Jase Ferguson was dropped for a loss of two yards giving the ball back to the Gremlins.
Karns City then chewed up the remainder of the quarter and nearly five minutes of the second when Anderson scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 5-yard run, giving Karns City a 14-0 lead at the 7:40 mark.
“That was a big momentum swing with us not being able to score there on that opening drive,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton. “I thought we had something there and Karns City just stuffed it. Then they go down and score again which took a lot out of us.”
The Wildcats then had an interception and a punt on their next two possessions and each time the Gremlins turned those into points. Garing scored his second touchdown of the game on a 50-yard run where he broke loose from several would-be tacklers for a 21-0 lead. Then Micah Rupp caught a 38-yard touchdown pass, ironically it would be Eric Booher’s only completion of the game on just two passing attempts for a 28-0 halftime lead.
“I have to give coach Eggleton and his team credit,” said Sherwin. “They really turned around their season and we were concerned about that coming in. We just stuck to our game and watched film and went about our business.”
Central Clarion was forced to punt on its opening possession of the second half, but Karns City fumbled at the Wildcats’ 34 giving the ball back to Central Clarion. This time the Wildcats drove 69 yards on 10 plays capped off by a 1-yard plunge by Ryan Hummell to cut it to 28-7 with 3:41 to play in the third.
A 13-play drive by Karns City which took the rest of the third quarter and the first two minutes of the fourth which would be finished by Anderson’s second score of the game, this time from one yard out to set the final score.
Karns City intercepted Ferguson, which resulted in the Gremlins being able to run out the remainder of the clock as they moved from their own 42 to the Wildcats’ 21 before two kneel-downs sealed the victory.
“These kids could have packed it in and been focusing on basketball or wrestling after the kind of start we had to the season,” said Eggleton, whose team finished 4-6. “But they kept coming back and practicing hard and we were able to get to this point. I’m proud of them for being able to do that.”
Ferguson finished 13-of-24 passing for 112 yards with two interceptions. Ashton Rex caught five passes for 72 yards while Christian Simko added 26 yards on four catches.