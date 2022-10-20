STRATTANVILLE — Unlike the first meeting which Keystone won in a five-set thriller, this time the Lady Panthers had a little easier time dropping the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19 Tuesday night.
C-L, which dropped to 9-7, did receive 13 kills each from Jenna Dunn and Maddy Greeley while Alyssa Wiant added nine. Kendall Dunn handed out 36 assists with 10 digs. Kaylee Smith picked up 15 digs while Wiant and Jenna Dunn each picked up 12 digs. Wiant served for 11 points.
“We didn’t play well in any facet of the match tonight,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe, whose team wraps up the regular season with Clarion Thursday and enters the Class 1A playoffs starting next week. “We made way too many mistakes, and we have one more practice tomorrow to get ready for our next match against Clarion on Thursday and we have a lot we need to get cleaned up.”
After an 11-all tie in the opening set, the Lady Panthers got on a roll and took command with a 14-6 run to take the first set 25-17.
Keystone led 13-7 early in the second set before C-L closed to within three at 16-13. A 9-4 run by Keystone gave them another 25-17 victory.
C-L would lead 12-8 in the third set before Keystone used a 6-1 run to take a 14-13 lead. C-L took the lead for good at 15-14 and used a 10-7 advantage for a 25-21 to sent the match to the fourth set.
Keystone jumped to a 14-7 lead in the fourth set, but thanks to six straight service points by Wiant the Lady Lions tied things up at 16-all. Keystone led 19-16 and appeared to hit a cross-court shot out of bounds cutting the lead to 19-17. However, it was ruled a C-L player touched the ball giving the point to Keystone thus a 20-16 lead. C-L gained a side-out to cut the lead to 20-17. The Lady Panthers responded and finish out the set and the match on a 5-2 run for the 25-19 victory.
“I’ve said before that one call shouldn’t define whether you win or lose a set or a match,” said Troupe. “We put ourselves in position to make that point matter. We need to play better as a whole in order to keep those types of calls from happening.”
In other matches:
THURSDAY, Oct. 13
St. Marys sweeps
Brookville
At St. Marys, the Lady Raiders were swept by the hosts, 25-15, 25-13, 25-11.
The Lady Raiders took a 2-13 record into their final two dual matches of the season at DuBois Wednesday and Thursday at home against Brockway with an early 3 p.m. junior varsity start with varsity to follow.
Saturday, the Lady Raiders play at the Elk County Catholic Invitational to finish the schedule.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12
C-L loses to
Punxsy in four
At Punxsutawney, the Lady Lions lost to the hosts who notched a four-set win, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25.
Ansley Burke and Alyssa Wiant each had 11 kills for the Lady Lions while Jenna Dunn finished with nine and Sarah Bottaro seven respectively.
The Lady Chucks’ Danielle Griebel notched her 1,000th career assist. Samantha Griebel and Ciara Toven each had 16 kills.