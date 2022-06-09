Here are the KSAC Track and Field All-Star teams. The KSAC baseball and softball all-conference squads were listed in last week’s edition.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS
Co-Track MVP: Kaine McFarland, North Clarion; Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley
Co-Field MVP: Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley; Hayden Smith, Union/ACV
First Team
100 dash: Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley. 200 dash: Dawson Hodgekiss, North Clarion. 400 dash: Billy Kelly, Karns City. 800 run: Sylas Fox, Cranberry. 1,600/3,200 run: Kaine McFarland, North Clarion; Griffin Booher, Karns City. 110 hurdles: Cody Daniels, Moniteau. 300 hurdles: Drew Slaugenhaupt, Keystone; Peyton Smith, C-L. 4x100 relay: Redbank Valley (Jacob Kundick, Joe Mansfield, Aiden Ortz, Marquese Gardlock, Ashton Kahle, Zeldon Fisher); Keystone. 4x400 relay: Karns City. 4x800 relay: Karns City and Cranberry. Long jump: Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley. Triple jump: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley. High jump: Hayden Smith, Union/ACV. Pole vault: Brock Smith, C-L. Shot put: Dawson Camper, Union/ACV. Discus: Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley. Javelin: Ryan Hummell, C-L.
Second Team
100 dash: Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley. 200 dash: Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley; Mason Thompson, Keystone. 400 dash: Sam Morganti, Union/ACV. 800 run: Ty Rankin, C-L. 1,600/3,200 run: Matt Woolcock, Cranberry. 110 hurdles: Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley. 300 hurdles: Micah Wry, Cranberry. 4x100 relay: Karns City, Union/ACV (Sam Morganti, Doug Huffman, Skyler Roxbury, Noah Hawk). 4x400 relay: Keystone. Long jump: Cody Daniels, Moniteau; Hayden Smith, Union/ACV. Triple jump: Bret Wingard. High jump: Cody Daniels, Moniteau. Pole Vault: Scott Finch, Cranberry; Dane Wenner, Cranberry. Shot put: Brayden Delp, Redbank Valley; Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley. Discus: Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV. Javelin: Luke Cramer, Karns CIty.
GIRLS
Track MVP: Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley
Field MVP: Baylee Blauser, Union/ACV
First Team
100 dash: Baylee Blauser, Union/ACV. 200/400 dash: Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley. 800/1600 run: Morgan McNaughton, C-L. 3,200 run: Brynn Siegel, North Clarion. 110 hurdles: Rossi McMillen, Karns City. 300 hurdles: Emalie Best, North Clarion. 4x100 relay: Karns City. 4x400 relay: Redbank Valley (Reagen Beamer, Alexandra Shoemaker, Ryleigh Smathers, Mylee Harmon). 4x800 relay: North Clarion. Long jump/Triple jump: Baylee Blauser. High Jump: Mylee Harmon. Pole Vault: Claire Henry. Shot put: Autumn Stewart, Moniteau. Discus: Megan Wise, Moniteau; Madison Foringer, Redbank Valley. Javelin: Evelyn Bliss, Union/ACV; Morgan Stover, Cranberry.
Second Team
100/200 dash: Laiyla Russell, Cranberry. 400 dash: Jenna Zendron, Moniteau. 800 run: Sophie Babington, North Clarion. 1,600 run: Hannah Burgoon, Moniteau. 3,200 run: Katie Bauer, North Clarion. 110 hurdles: Emalie Best, North Clarion. 300 hurdles: Daniella Farkas, Union/ACV. 4x100 relay: Redbank Valley (Raegen Beamer, Ava Moore, Katie Davis, Alexandra Shoemaker, Claire Clouse). 4x400 relay: North Clarion. 4x800 relay: Moniteau. Long jump: Brooke Kessler, C-L. Triple jump: Laiyla Russell, Cranberry; Rylee Long Moniteau. High jump: Rossi McMillen, Karns City; Ryley Pago, Redbank Valley. Pole Vault: Victoria Pry, Moniteau; Mackenna Rankin, Redbank Valley; Shot put: Brenna Armstrong, North Clarion; Rebekah Ketner, North Clarion. Discus: Brooklyn Edmonds, Redbank Valley. Javelin: Ashley Fox, Karns City.