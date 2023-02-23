Here are the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference champions. The championship game setup began in 2007:
GIRLS
2023-Redbank Valley 56, Moniteau 37
2022-Redbank Valley 49, North Clarion 40
2021-No champion
2020-North Clarion 53, Redbank Valley 36
2019-A-C Valley 38, North Clarion 35
2018-North Clarion 54, A-C Valley 49
2017-North Clarion 44, Moniteau 43
2016-Karns City 46, North Clarion 31
2015-Karns City 55, Venango Catholic 53
2014-Karns City 36, Clarion 28
2013-Clarion 45, Keystone 40
2012-Cranberry 57, Keystone 53
2011-Cranberry 41, Union 33
2010-Cranberry 49, Moniteau 40, OT
2009-West Forest 51, Moniteau 25
2008-Keystone 47, Union 37
2007-Union 53, Keystone 42
BOYS
Here are the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference/Clarion County League boys' basketball champions since 1946:
2023-Clarion-Limestone 51, Karns City 46
2022-Redbank Valley 65, North Clarion 41
2021-No champion
2020-Keystone 59, Clarion-Limestone 54
2019-Clarion-Limestone 57, Keystone 52
2018-Clarion-Limestone 51, Karns City 32
2017-Keystone 55, Clarion-Limestone 42
2016-Clarion-Limestone 64, Union 39
2015-Clarion-Limestone 61, Redbank Valley 35
2014-Clarion-Limestone 62, Redbank Valley 50
2013-North Clarion 59, A-C Valley 54
2012-Clarion-Limestone 56, Union 54
2011-Venango Catholic 65, Union 61
2010-North Clarion 56, A-C Valley 53
2009-Keystone 46, North Clarion 41
2008-Rocky Grove 67, Union 53
2007-Keystone 62, Clarion 44
2006-Moniteau
2005-Union
2004-Keystone
2003-Keystone
2002-Karns City
2001-Karns City
2000-Clarion
1999-Keystone
1998-Keystone
1997-Brookville
1996-Keystone
1995-Brookville
1994-Brookville and Keystone
Clarion County League
(League switched to KSAC name in 1993-94)
1993-Keystone
1992-Redbank Valley
1991-Redbank Valley
1990-Keystone
1989-Keystone
1988-Brookville
1987-North Clarion
1986-Clarion
1985-A-C Valley
1984-A-C Valley and Union
1983-Karns City
1982-Karns City
1981-Karns City
1980-East Brady
1979-Karns City
1978-East Brady
1977-Keystone
1976-Moniteau
1975-Karns City
1974-Union
1973-A-C Valley
1972-A-C Valley and Karns City
1971-Clarion-Limestone
1970-Union
1969-Union
1968-A-C Valley
1967-Union
1966-Clarion
1965-Clarion (beat Union in playoff tiebreaker, 89-55)
1964-Union
1963-Union
1962-Union
1961-Clarion-Limestone (beat Union in playoff tiebreaker, 64-58)
1960-Keystone
1959-Union
1958-Union
1957-Union (beat East Brady in playoff tiebreaker, 53-50)
1956-Union
1955-Clarion-Limestone
1954-Union
1953-East Brady
1952-Class C: St. Petersburg
1952-Class B: East Brady
1951-Class C: St. Petersburg
1951-Class B: East Brady
1950-Class C: Shippenville
1950-Class B: East Brady
1949-Class C: Shippenville
1949-Class B: East Brady
1948-Class C: Sligo
1948-Class B: East Brady
1947-East Brady defeated St. Petersburg in division championship game
1946-Class B: East Brady