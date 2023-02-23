CLARION — It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team walked out of PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Saturday night with their seventh Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title since the playoff era began in 2007.
For the second time in three nights at Tippin, the Lions rallied late to win. Against Karns City in Saturday’s final, the Lions blew a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter to find themselves down a point with just over three minutes remaining.
But the Lions recovered, grabbed the lead for good with an Alex Painter basket, then pulled away at the end with some key points from Jack Callen for a 51-46 win.
Callen, the hero in Thursday’s come-from-behind 56-51 win over Union, hit a layup with 26.3 seconds left after the Gremlins got within 47-46 after a pair of Taite Beighley free throws for the Gremlins with 51 seconds left. Then Callen pulled down a rebound, was fouled and made to free throws with eight seconds on the clock to seal the win.
It’s the 10th KSAC/Clarion Couny League title overall for the 22-2 Lions, who opened the District 9 Class 2A playoffs at home Wednesday against Kane.
“We should be getting Jase (Ferguson) back on Monday which would help us kind of get back to our normal rotation,” said Lions head coach Joe Ferguson. “Winning the KSAC is a big accomplishment for these kids and I’m so proud of them and hopefully we can continue to play well in the D9 playoffs.”
Against the Gremlins, Alex Painter led the Lions with 17 points. Jordan Hesdon scored 12 points and Callen added 11 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Painter added five rebounds. Beighley and Micah Rupp each scored 15 points to lead Karns City, which could very possibly be a semifinal playoff opponent if both teams won Wednesday. The Gremlins, seeded No. 3 behind the No. 2 Lions, host Port Allegany.
C-L scored the first six points of the game before Rupp got the Gremlins on the board with a 3-pointer A pair of Hesdon baskets sandwiched around a Shane Peters score put the Lions ahead 10-5. The lead remained at five at 13-8 after the first quarter.
The Gremlins closed the gap to one at 16-15 with a run. Painter hit his two of his three threes while the Lions’ Logan Lutz adding a basket in a quarter ending 8-4 run to give the Lions a 23-19 halftirne lead.
A 12-7 run to start the third quarter gave Karns City its first lead of the game at 31-30 with 4:29 to play in the third quarter. Rupp added a basket for a 33-30 lead. Hesdon made 5 of 6 free throws to help the Lions forge a 35-all tie by the end of the quarter.
C-L started the fourth on a 7-0 run to push out to a 42-35 lead. Karns City answered with a 9-1 run of its own to take a 44-43 lead with 3:22 remaining.
Painter scored to give C-L a 45-44 lead while Jack Craig added a pair of free throws for a 47-44 lead with 1:21 to play.
In Thursday’s semifinal, the Lions were in dire straits, trailing Union 51-48 with one minute to play, but wound up finishing the game on an 8-0 run to finish off the Knights.
Earlier, the Lions blew a 13-point lead of their own in the second quarter before pulling it out late.
Callen was the man, scoring with 48 seconds to go to cut the score to 51-50. Then guarding the inbounder, Callen stole Dawson Camper’s pass and was fouled by Camper on the shot. Callen sank both free throws to give the Lions the lead for good with 41.9 seconds left.
Another Callen steal on an inbounds pass following his free throws and passed to Painter who scored to put the Lions up 54-51 with 34.3 seconds left.
Painter then stole another pass and scored on a layup to set the final score.
The Lions built a 33-20 lead late in the second quarter. Payton Johnston’s 30-plus foot 3-pointer beat the halftime buzzer to cut the score to 33-23. From there, Zander Laughlin led Union’s comeback in the third quarter with 11 points and got the Knights to within two points heading into the fourth quarter.
Painter wound up leading the Lions with 17 points with Callen and Jack Craig scoring 14 and 10 points respectively.
Laughlin led the Knights with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Johnston finished with 13 points. Camper had nine points and 15 rebounds.
Karns City advanced to Saturday’s final with a 62-49 win over Clarion.