BOSTON — John Kutz finished the race, and continues to raise money in honor of his late brother Bill.
Monday in the 126th edition of the Boston Marathon, Brookville natives John Kutz and Jim Harding, both 1979 Brookville Area High School graduates, and John’s daughter Allison all completed the challenging 26.2-mile course.
Harding, running in his 16th Boston Marathon, completed the race in 3 hours, 40 minutes and 58 seconds. Kutz, 61, crossed the line in 4 hours, 30 minutes and 32 seconds.
Allison, running in the 18-39-year-old division, finished in 3 hours, 26 minutes, 27 seconds.
Kutz was running in his fifth marathon and his first in over 10 years. He and his BAHS classmate currently reside in Sarasota, Fla. He wanted to get under the four-hour mark, but was dealing with a hip injury. Clearly, finishing and honoring his brother were the primary goals, however.
“My goal was absolutely about finishing the marathon,” Kutz said Tuesday. “I can’t help my competitive spirit and wanted to run a bit faster, but it simply wasn’t in the cards Monday.
“I have never experienced so much fan support for a marathon. The entire 26.2 miles there were so many people. It was epic. To hear the crowd cheering on Boylston Street at the finish was astonishing. The fans were so loud and calling you by your name helping you get to the finish line. You couldn’t help but smile.”
It was a fitting tribute to what Kutz has used as a fund-raising effort for the ALS Foundation. He said fund-raising totals have reached nearly $18,000.
Those who wish to donate, can still do it on-line at www.givengain.com/ap/john-kutz-raising-funds-for-als-one/