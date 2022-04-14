It’s been awhile, but John Kutz is back on the marathon trail.
But this time, the 1979 Brookville Area High School graduate will run for the first time at the Boston Marathon on Monday. And making it even more special, Kutz is doing it in honor of his late brother and former longtime BAHS teacher Bill Kutz.
John, now a resident of Sarasota, Fla., is using his run as a fund-raiser for the ALS Foundation. ALS, short for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is what his late brother was diagnosed with shortly before his death in March of 2020.
So it’s been a tribute to his brother and a fund-raising effort for the ALS Foundation that’s raised over $15,600 as of Tuesday night.
“It’s this core group of people and they all knew we’re running this to raise money for Bill and ALS and they’re all on board. It’s incredible,” John said Tuesday.
Those who wish to donate, can do it on-line at www.givengain.com/ap/john-kutz-raising-funds-for-als-one/
This will be John’s fifth marathon, but first in over 10 years. The now 61-year-old Kutz remembered telling Bill about training for his first one back in 2006 in Sarasota.
“I just idolized Bill and most kids did. He was such a great football player, full of life and full of spirit, and he was my brother,” Kutz said. “When I told him I was going to run my first marathon, he was so supportive and gave me ideas on how to train and everything like that.”
Kutz said he’s trained with close friend and another 1979 BAHS graduate Jim Harding, another Sarasota resident who will be running in his impressive 16th straight Boston Marathon, all winter while his daughter Allison Kutz is a standout runner who hopes to run to get into the range of a 3 hours, 15 minute finish.
For John, who is nursing a recent injury, it’s all about honoring his brother, raising money and finishing.
“My goal is a four-hour marathon. I want to finish it and celebrate, have fun with this and all of the people and not worry about time, really,” he summed up. “This is all about Bill.”
SHAWKEY, 100 YEARS AGO — We’ll visit the archives of 1922 throughout baseball season as Sigel native Bob Shawkey was entering his eighth season with the Yankees who still hadn’t won a World Series. They wouldn’t until the following season in 1923.
But in 1921, the Yankees won their first American League title before losing to the hated New York Giants in the World Series, 5-3, in the best-of-nine format at the time.
In 1922, the Yankees were back to contend again, but the season didn’t exactly start out ideally considering that Babe Ruth and Bob Muesel, two-thirds of the starting outfield, started the season with a six-week suspension because of their violating the league’s rules on postseason barnstorming.
Shawkey, then 31, was the second-most tenured Yankee on the team — Ruth was entering his third season with the team after the legendary trade with the Red Sox — and only first baseman Wally Pipp had been there longer. Pipp was a rookie in 1915 when a mid-season trade with the Philadelphia A’s — well, it wasn’t really a trade considering that the A’s sold Shawkey — brought Shawkey to the Yankees.
Shawkey’s first full season with the Yankees was his best at 24-14 in 1916. He was 13-15 in 1917 before World War I service in the Navy limited him to three appearances in 1918. Then in 1919 and 1920 he won 20 games each season as he led the American League in earned run average at 2.45 in 1920. Shawkey was 18-12 with a career-worst 4.08 ERA up to that point in 1921, leading into 1922.
1922 would be Shawkey’s final 20-win season at 20-12 as he led the pitching staff with a career-high 299 2/3 innings pitched in 39 games and 34 starts with 22 complete games and his 2.21 ERA was a solid number as well. However, Shawkey didn’t start the season healthy.
“Three of the New York Yankees are on the hospital list. Bob Shawkey has a split finger, Fred Hoffman has a foot crushed by being run over by an automobile and Johnny Mitchell has two teeth knocked out from a bad bounding ball,” the New York Daily News reported on April 9.
Shawkey was supposed to start the club’s fourth game on April 17, but rain washed it out.
“Bob Shawkey, his brilliant flannels lending color to the lugubrious proceedings, was roundly maced before the soggy curtain was rolled down on the doleful tragedy,” the Daily News’ Marshall Hunt wrote about Shawkey, who wore a long-sleeve red sweatshirt under his uniform.
Shawkey’s first outing was four days later on April 21 and he couldn’t have been much better, a four-hit 1-0 shutout of the Washington Senators at the Polo Grounds on April 21. The Yankees would move into Yankee Stadium one year later.
“With Bob Shawkey pitching his old-time style, the Yankees nosed out the Senators in the second game of the series … It takes some deluxe slabbing in these rampant baseball times to win a game by such a score, but the veteran hurler, who lost his curve or his cunning for a time last season, seems to have returned with all his faculties restored.”
The Yankees scored their lone run in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a Senators throwing error.
The Yankees were 6-2 after the win that was played in front of 3,000 fans.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969, or on Facebook.