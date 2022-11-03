SHINGLEHOUSE — No. 10 seed Clarion-Limestone saw its volleyball season come to an end in the District 9 Class 1A quarterfinals against No. 2 seed and unbeaten Oswayo Valley last Thursday as the hosts swept the Lady Lions, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20.
After dropping the first set, C-L came out swinging in the second set, taking an early 5-0 lead, but Oswayo Valley rallied to take an 11-8 advantage and didn’t trail again.
“Coming in, we felt like we had a good game plan and prepared well for the match,” said C-L coach Ryan Troupe. “The girls worked hard and scouted. Throughout the match, we definitely didn’t do enough to put ourselves in a position to see success. Some of that is on us, but a lot of that credit goes to Oswayo for playing at a higher level than we could tonight.”
Avaree Kellert had a strong offensive game for Oswayo Valley with 17 kills to go along with 16 digs, while Olivia Cook had eight kills and Trinity Lundy 26 set assists.
“To slow down strong offenses like theirs, you have to be big at the net and find ways to get them out of system,” Troupe said. “We couldn’t do either of those things well enough. In fact, they did it to us.”
Kendall Dunn, who came in questionable with an injury, ran the C-L offense to the tune of 15 set assists. Abby Knapp finished with 11 digs and three aces, while Alyssa Wiant, Jenna Dunn, and Ansley Burke had four kills each.
“I have so much respect for the girls on my team and how they carry themselves through both wins and losses,” Troupe said. “This was tough for many reasons, but they fought until the final point, and that makes me proud.”
The season finished up at 9-9.