RIDGWAY — Running into a big night from Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team dropped a 51-26 non-conference matchup on the road Tuesday night.
It’s the third straight loss for the Lady Lions, who took an 8-11 record into Thursday’s game at home against Keystone. From there, the Lady Lions are off until Feb. 10 at home against Karns City. The only regular-season game after that is Feb. 14 at Cranberry.
Kasmierski lit the book up for a career-high 30 points while grabbing nine rebounds and blocking five shots. Gabby Amacher also reached double figures with 11 points for the Lady Elkers (9-8), who had lost four of five games before beating the Lady Lions.
Lexi Coull led the Lady Lions with eight points.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY,
Jan. 26
Redbank Valley 62,
C-L 29
At New Bethlehem, the Lady Lions fell to the hosts in a KSAC Large/South Division matchup.
Redbank Valley put three players into double figures as Alivia Huffman scored 21 points, Mylee Harmon 17 points and Caylen Rearick 13 points.
Lexi Coull scored seven points for the Lady Lions, who also got six points from Alyssa Wiant, and five apiece from Jenna Dunn and Alex Leadbetter.