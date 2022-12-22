STRATTANVILLE — Celebrating Senior Night to honor its only senior in Kendall Dunn, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team wasted little time in cruising to a 53-20 victory over Cranberry Tuesday night.
Dunn got an honorary start and was immediately pulled after the opening tip. Lexi Coull then started an 8-0 run with a layup once the game resumed. The run helped the Lady Lions post a 16-6 advantage after the first quarter.
“I have all the respect for their coach over there,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson, whose team improved to 3-5. “Their girls play hard throughout the game and if our girls had come out as slow as we did last night things might have been a little different. But, we came out a little more focused and ready to go tonight.”
A Kendall Findlay bucket started the second quarter for Cranberry. However, C-L scored the next 10 points of the quarter to take a 26-10 halftime lead.
The Lady Lions doubled up the Lady Berries in the third quarter 14-7 to increase their lead to 40-15 after three quarters.
Coull added 10 of her 16 game-high points in the fourth quarter as C-L posted a 13-5 advantage to set the final score.
Alyssa Wiant and Jenna Dunn each added 12 points for C-L while KK Sebastian-Sims chipped in with eight points. Dunn also grabbed seven rebounds while Coull and Sims each pulled down five. Alex Leadbetter handed out five assists.
“When you have three players score in double figures, that’s tough to defend,” said Simpson. “It’s nice to see that balance and it shows how unselfish these girls are to share the basketball and to try and find the open girl.”
Jadyn Shumaker paced Cranberry with 11 points while Findlay added six.
“Kendall is a special person and she’s the heart of our team,” said Simpson referring to Kendall Dunn. “It really hurts us on the floor not having her out there and we’re still searching for someone to take over her leadership role. You just can’t replace a Kendall Dunn. We wish her nothing but the best and we know she’ll do well in whatever she does. You just appreciate that you have a Kendall when you have her, and the sky is the limit for her and her future.”
The Lady Lions are off until the Commodore Perry Tournament next Thursday and Friday.
In other games:
MONDAY, Dec. 19
C-L 55,
Johnsonburg 37
Also at home, Jenna Dunn posted a double-double of 21 points with 13 rebounds to help the Lady Lions snap a five-game losing skid.
Alyssa Wiant also reached double figures with 10 points. Lexi Coull and KK Sebastian-Sims each added nine points while Alex Leadbetter chipped in with six points while grabbing 11 rebounds.
“We ran the floor pretty well tonight and that’s something I was rather pleased with,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We’re still a little Jekyll and Hyde at times as we’re still trying to find out who we are. We saw glimpses in the second half against Karns City, but tonight things clicked a little more so hopefully it’s something we can build off.”
The game was scheduled to start at 6:30 for a varsity only contest, but due to no referees at the start time, the game didn’t get started until 7:15 which could have attributed to each team getting off to a very slow start offensively with the two teams combining for 15 first quarter points and C-L leading 9-6 after one quarter.
Each team scored 10 points in the second quarter which sent the Lady Lions to the halftime locker room with a 19-16 lead.
Cadence Brechtel scored the first two points of the second half for Johnsonburg to cut the lead to 19-18. However, C-L would answer with a 13-0 run to open up a 32-18 lead before Ella Lindberg scored the only other third quarter basket for Johnsonburg to make the score 32-20. Sebastian-Sims would convert one of two free throws with three seconds remaining in the quarter for a 33-20 C-L lead after three.
Johnsonburg cut the lead to eight at 33-25 early in the fourth quarter. Dunn would take over from there scoring 14 of her total points in the final quarter including the final 10 C-L points of the game.
“A lot of Jenna’s points were the result of her running the floor,” said Simpson. “She was running the floor well and getting a lot of those transition buckets.”
Cadence Brechtel led Johnsonburg with 12 points while Ella Lindberg added seven. Lindberg also pulled down 12 rebounds.
FRIDAY, Dec. 16
Karns City 59,
C-L 24
At Karns City, the Lady Lions fell to the hosts who got a 20-point game from Brooklyn Taylor while Emma Dailey finished with 13 points.
The Lady Gremlins led 18-2 after the first quarter.
Alyssa Wiant led the Lady Lions with 10 points. Jenna Dunn finished with five points.
WED., Dec. 14
Keystone 40, C-L 28
At Knox, the Lady Lions ran into Natalie Bowser who led the hosts with 20 points and 17 rebounds to go along with five blocks and four assists.
Jenna Dunn led the Lady Lions with 11 points. Alex Leadbetter, back after missing two games with an injury, scored five points.