STRATTANVILLE — Visiting Moniteau put up a 23-point first quarter and rolled to a 63-38 win over the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions Tuesday night.
The loss dropped the Lady Lions under .500 to 8-9, including a 1-5 mark in the KSAC Large School Division. Moniteau swept the season series from the Lady Lions.
Davina Pry was a wrecking ball for the Lady Warriors with 17 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. Catherine Kelly and Kendall Sankey scored 15 and 12 points respectively.
Lexi Coull led C-L with 14 points and five steals. KK Sebastian-Sims and Alyssa Wiant scored six and five points apiece. Alex Leadbetter grabbed five rebounds.
Moniteau led 23-10 after the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime, building it to 53-26 by the end of the third quarter.
Thursday, the Lady Lions visit Redbank Valley before next Tuesday’s trip to Ridgway.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 20
C-L 58, Forest Area 28
Also at home last week, Using a lopsided 21-4 first quarter advantage, the Lady Lions pulled away for a 58-26 victory over Forest Area.
Alex Leadbetter and Jenna Dunn each scored 13 points to lead the Lady Lions, who evened their record to 8-0 going into . Leadbetter also swiped seven steals while Dunn pulled down six rebounds and collected five steals. Lexi Coull and KK Sebastian-Sims each scored eight points. Coull collected six steals.
“We go down to West Shamokin on Monday and Alex gets hurt again but comes back tonight and is a big catalyst for us,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “KK played a solid game tonight. All of our starters played a big part. Our bench even gave us a lot of good minutes tonight.”
Leadbetter scored the first six points of the game as C-L built a 12-0 lead en route to their quarter opening 21-4 advantage.
A 13-4 second quarter edge by the Lady Lions pushed the lead to 34-11 by halftime.
Forest Area would hold an 11-10 edge on the scoreboard for the third quarter as C-L would still hold a 44-22 lead through three.
After Forest Area netted the first points of the fourth quarter, C-L would go on a 10-0 run to put the mercy rule running clock into effect for the final three minutes of the contest. With both teams playing junior varsity players over the final stretch, C-L would set the final score with a 4-2 edge in that span.
“I know I say it a lot, but it was a good team win tonight,” said Simpson. “With this group we need that, and we’ve been getting it.”
Amber Guzzi led Forest Area with nine points while Kenzie Kopchick added eight points.