CLARION — Poor first-half shooting dug the Clarion-Limestone a hole they really never could recover from in dropping a 46-37 decision to Brockway in the District 9 2A Championship game last Saturday at Tippin Gymnasium’s John Calipari Court at Clarion University.
Despite the loss, the Lady Lions were back in action in the first round of the PIAA playoffs at Serra Catholic and lost 52-37, their season ended at 12-10.
Serra, leading 14-12 after the first quarter, pulled away with a 14-4 second-quarter advantage to take a 28-16 halftime lead.
Kendall Dunn and Alex Leadbetter each scored 13 points while Frances Milliron finished with eight points.
Brockway, after winning its first-ever D9 title in 50 years of the program, also lost Tuesday night in a 54-36 setback at home against District 10’s Cambridge Springs to finish the season 16-8.
While the Lady Lions had trouble scoring against the Lady Rovers in the D9 final, the Brockway duo of Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery combined for 35 of Brockway’s 46 points.
Buttery also grabbed 12 rebounds while Wood added six boards while making 5 of 9 free throws over the final 1:10 to help seal the victory.
The C-L shooting woes included an 8-for-37 performance in the first half. The Lady Lions missed their first 13 shots attempted as Brockway jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Kendall Dunn finally broke the ice for C-L at the 3:37 mark to cut the lead to 7-2. The Lady Rovers would close the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 16-4 lead after one.
“Early nerves got us,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson of the early deficit. “I think we had like six looks on one possession and we still couldn’t get the ball in the hoop. Their senior leadership really seemed to be the key.”
The lead grew to 12 at 21-9 with 3:00 to play in the first half. An 8-4 edge by C-L the remainder of the quarter cut the lead down to eight at halftime 25-17.
C-L closed to within six as Frances Milliron opened the second-half scoring at 7:19. However, Brockway would answer with an 8-0 run to push its lead to 14 at 33-19 at the 3:40 mark. The lead would remain 14 by the end of the third quarter at 36-22.
The Lady Lions weren’t going to go down without a fight by opening the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to cut the lead back down to five at 36-31 halfway through the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by Buttery at the 3:11 mark seemed to be the big blow in putting the lead back to eight at 39-31. The Lady Lions did cut the lead back down to six at 41-35 after a pair of foul shots by Samantha Simpson at the 1:15 mark. Wood missed a free throw at 1:10, but Buttery grabbed the rebound and Wood began her final push of making her 5-of-9 free throws while C-L would only counter with a layup by Milliron which set the final score of 46-37.
“Our kids didn’t stop even when we were down after the third,” said Simpson. “We just couldn’t get over that hump. Every time we’d make a little run at them, they’d hit a three or they’d go down and convert on their end when we wouldn’t convert on ours.”
Kendall Dunn recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds while Milliron added 10 points and eight boards.
“Kendall and Frances are two very special players,” said Simpson. “Kendall is all heart. She’s like 5-5 and 5-4 is heart. If we could bottle that and give it to every other kid. Although it is starting to become infectious because these other kids understand it now. We’ve come a long way in these past five seasons since I came back.
“We won a total of three games those first two years and here we are playing for a district championship. That is a credit to all the kids who came through here before and put in the work and these kids along with assistant coach Sarah Meals.”