STRATTANVILLE — Forest Area’s Faith Dietrich spoiled a Clarion-Limestone rally with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to help the Fires top the Lady Lions softball team, 9-8, on a chilly Thursday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex last week.
Dietrich finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle with a double, triple and home run while driving in six of the nine runs for the Fires.
Forest Area scored five runs in the first inning before C-L answered with one in the bottom of the first, three in the second, one in the third, and two in the fourth to take a 7-5 lead. Forest answered with two in the fifth to tie the game. C-L scored a run in the sixth to take an 8-7 lead.
Following Dietrich’s home run, the Lady Lions actually had a chance in the bottom of the inning after two outs. Jade Terrana reached base on an error, Jesalyn Girt singled moving Terrana to third and Girt moved to second on the throw. Abby Knapp then hit a ball to shortstop who tagged out Girt running to third to end the game.
“I have to take the blame for that last out,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “I should have told her to stay at second or make sure the ball gets through the infield before running. She’s a young player so she’ll learn from those situations as she gains more experience.”
Knapp, Jenna Dunn, Alyssa Wiant, Jocalyn Henry and Girt each collected two hits for C-L. Samantha Simpson added one hit, a double. Knapp and Dunn each also doubled with Dunn driving in three runs. Wiant and Henry each drove in a run.
“The girls were hitting the ball today and they didn’t cave after that big first inning,” said Craig. “I was a little disappointed in that last inning as we got anxious and swung at first pitches where I’d have liked to have seen us take a couple pitches especially after their pitcher struggled a bit in the sixth inning with her control. Again I take the blame for that as I should have told them to take a pitch or two.”
Maddie McFarland had two hits and three runs scored for the Fires. Winning pitcher Izzy Flick, Brooke Felleti, and Hannah Stitt each added one hit.
Flick allowed eight runs, six earned on 11 hits. She walked two and struck out six.
Dunn suffered the loss allowing nine runs, six earned on eight hits. She walked two and struck out 10.
“Jenna did a really nice job in the circle today,” said Craig. “She gave up five runs in the first, but our defense let her down and they got a couple runs they probably shouldn’t have gotten. She settled down after that and gave our offense a chance to get back in the game. We ended up giving ourselves a chance to win and that’s all you can ask as a coach.”
The 1-1 Lady Lions were scheduled to host Clarion Wednesday before another game at home against Moniteau Friday. Next Tuesday, they host Cranberry.