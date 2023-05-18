NEW BETHLEHEM — MacKenzie Foringer tossed a four-hitter and her teammates took advantage of a couple defensive mistakes to help Redbank Valley defeat the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team, 3-1, Tuesday at the New Bethlehem Little League complex.
Foringer allowed one unearned run on four hits. She walked one batter while striking out nine.
The loss dropped the Lady Lions to 3-11 going into a home game Wednesday with Clarion-Limestone to finish the season.
Lady Lions pitcher Jenna Dunn pitched well enough in her own right, allowing three unearned runs on eight hits. She didn’t allow a walk while striking out seven batters.
“I’ve said it before and today was no different that Jenna has pitched way better than her stats indicate,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “She did a great job again today and gave us a chance, we just couldn’t muster any run support for her.”
Foringer led off the first inning with a single that was misplayed in right field and she attempted to circle the bases, but was thrown out at home plate by a relay throw that came to Dunn who fired to catcher Abby Knapp for the tag at home. After the second out of the inning, Quinn White hit a triple and this time the relay throw got past the third baseman allowing White to score for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs scored their second run in the third inning as Alara Altobelli singled and stole second and third base. After a strikeout and a line drive to first base kept her at third with two outs. However, Taylor Ripple hit a ball to second base, but the throw was mishandled allowing Ripple to reach and White to score for the 2-0 lead.
Back to back singles by Payton Polka and Bella Orr put runners at first and third. The Lions then tried to pick off Orr at first base, but she stayed in a rundown long enough to allow courtesy runner Molly Edmonds to score the third run for a 3-0 lead.
“I actually called that play in my visit to the mound,” said Craig. “I knew she was getting too big of a lead and we wanted to pick her off first hoping for the second out and keeping the runner at third. I didn’t want runners at second and third with one out. Things didn’t work out so I will take the blame for that one.”
C-L then scored their run in the fifth inning as Olivia Smith reached second base on a throwing error off her ball hit to shortstop. Kaylee Smith blooped a single to left field moving Smith to third. After a fly out to short center field kept Smith at third, Jade Terrana reached on another throwing error, this time by the second baseman which allowed Olivia Smith to score. Anna Huffman walked to load the bases. However, a pop up to second base off the bat of Knapp doubled off Huffman at first base to end the threat.
In the sixth the Lady Lions put runners at second and third with two outs before a strikeout ended the threat.
“We’ve actually been playing better than our record would indicate this season,” said Craig. “We actually played one of our better defensive games today. We just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
Orr and Altobeilli each recorded two hits for Redbank with Orr hitting a double. Foringer, White, Polka, and Sammy Bowser each added one hit with White hitting a triple.
Dunn collected two hits to lead C-L including a double while Kaylee Smith and Jade Terrana each added one hit. Terrana drove in the only run for C-L.
In other Lady Lions games:
THURSDAY, May 11
Keystone 12, C-L 2
At Knox last week, the Lady Panthers’ Natalie Bowser powered her team past the Lady Lions by going 3-for-4 with a double and home run. Emma Gruber also had four hits while Leah Exley finished 2-for-4 with a double.
Exley also got the win pitching, striking out five in a four-hitter.
Kaylee Smith had two hits with a double and run scored for the Lady Lions. Jenna Dunn was the losing pitcher, striking out eight.
WEDNESDAY, May 10
C-L splits twinbill with Brookville
At the C-L Sports Complex after building a big lead early, the Lady Lions had to withstand a big Brookville rally to hold off the Raiders in a 14-12 victory which was called due to darkness after five innings in the nightcap of a doubleheader.
In the opener, the Raiders rallied for seven runs over the final two innings before holding off C-L for a 10-8 victory.
After plating three runs in the bottom of the fifth in game two and having a runner at third with one out, Jenna Dunn made an over the shoulder catch of a ball hit by Aubrey Eble and then threw to Jesalyn Girt at third base to double off Tory McKinney for a double play which turned out to end the game as the umpires deemed it too dark to continue play.
Alyssa Wiant collected three hits and two RBIs in game two. Abby Knapp, Samantha Simpson, Kaylee Smith, Jocalyn Henry, and Girt all had two hits for C-L. Girt drove in three runs with a pair of doubles. Simpson also doubled while driving in a pair of runs.
Henry started in the circle, pitching two innings allowing six earned runs on four hits. She walked five batters and struck out one to pick up the win. Kaylee Smith allowed three unearned runs on no hits and walking four batters in an inning and two thirds. Alyssa Wiant pitched an inning and a third, giving up three runs on three hits with one walk.
Cadance Suhan collected two hits with three RBIs to lead Brookville. Megan McKinney, Alyssa Tollini, Tory McKinney, and Audrey Eble each added one hit, Ebel drove in two runs while Tollini and Tory McKinney each added one RBI.
Tollini was the losing pitcher.
In game one C-L led 4-3 through three innings. Brookville scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to take a 10-4 lead. C-L scored four in the bottom of the seventh to set the 10-8 final.
Suhan hit a two-run home run in the seventh over the left-field fence while Tory McKinney added a two-run inside-the-park home run also in the seventh.
Wiant hit a three-run home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the seventh in the comeback bid.
Jenna Dunn suffered the loss in game one allowing 10 runs, five earned on eight hits, she walked one and struck out six. Tollini picked up the win, allowing eight earned runs on 12 hits. She didn’t allow a walk while striking out four.
Dunn had three hits while Simpson and Anna Huffman each added two hits. Megan McKinney, Suhan, and Tory McKinney had two hits each with Tory McKinney driving in four runs in Suhan two runs.