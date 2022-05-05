STRATTANVILLE — Playing its third game in as many days, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team rallied for six runs after two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, turning a 6-2 deficit into an 8-6 victory over Cranberry last Saturday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.
After a popout to second base started the inning, Abby Himes singled to right field but was thrown out after straying too far off first base.
That out seemed to energize the rest of the team because the Lady Lions bats came to life after that.
C-L, which improved to 4-5 going into Wednesday’s scheduled game at home against Moniteau, came up with five straight hits with Abby Knapp Jenna Dunn, and Jocalyn Henry each driving in a run. After Sam Simpson reached on an error, Kendall Dunn drove in a pair of runs with a single for the 8-6 lead.
“It feels good to have us rally for once to get a win,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “We seemed a bit sluggish early on in the game and we really couldn’t get much done on offense and our defense was a bit off today as well. For whatever reason we seemed to finally wake up in that sixth inning and put together some hits and some runs.”
Cranberry attempted to make a comeback in the top of the seventh as Jenna Biltz began the inning with a single and Cassie Scarbrough reached base on an error. Both runners moved up on a ground out back to pitcher Jenna Dunn. Alisha Beggs then hit a soft line drive to Frances Milliron at third who was standing on the base when she caught the ball thus retiring Biltz who had wandered off the base upon contact.
After the Cranberry coaches argued the call for several minutes, it was deemed the call stood and the game ended.
Kendall Dunn, Abby Himes and Alyssa Wiant each had two hits for C-L. Dunn drove in two runs while Himes and Wiant each added one RBI. Regan Husted, Abby Knapp, Jenna Dunn, and Henry each added one hit. Dunn hit a double for the only extra base hit for C-L on the day.
Jenna Dunn picked up the win in relief for C-L allowing no runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. She didn’t walk a batter while striking out one. Regan Husted started and allowed six runs, five earned in 3 2/3 innings. She allowed nine hits.
“We’ve been using Jenna more and more lately and it seems she’s been gaining some confidence,” said Craig. “We know at some point we’ll probably have to give her a start or two along the way because she’s a freshman and she’ll probably be our pitcher moving forward as Regan Husted is a senior.”
In other games:
FRIDAY, April 29
Elk Co. Catholic 9,
C-L 8
Also at the C-L Sports Complex, the visiting Lady Crusaders rallied from a 5-0 deficit after three innings before scoring six runs in the fourth, then rallying again for two runs in the top of the seventh for a back-and-forth one-run win over the Lady Lions.
C-L threatened to score in the bottom of the seventh as Regan Husted drew a leadoff walk and was sacrificed to second base before a strikeout and a ground out ended the game.
“We’ve been in a lot of close games which means we’re competing well with pretty much everybody we’ve played,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “ECC is a quality team and they just went out and did a little more than we did today and came out with the win. I’m proud of how our girls go out and compete and never quit and keep fighting.”
The top three hitters in the C-L lineup provided most of the offense with Kendall Dunn, Frances Milliron and Abby Himes collecting six of the Lady Lions’ nine hits with two each. Milliron and Himes each hit a double while Himes drove in four runs.
In the five run third inning after one out, the top three batters in Dunn, Milliron, and Himes each singled with Himes driving in two runs. Himes stole second and moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on an RBI ground out by Alyssa Wiant. Husted doubled before scoring on an RBI single by Abby Knapp. She later scored on a single by Jenna Dunn.
Anderson, Baron, and Lucy Klawuhn each drove in a run in the top of the fourth inning while three other runs score as a result of errors for a 6-5 lead.
Winning pitcher Emily Mourer added a solo home run in the fifth for a 7-5 lead.
C-L took advantage of a pair of errors to plate a run in the bottom of the fifth as Himes reached when her fly ball was dropped in left field. She moved to third on a dropped fly ball off the bat of Wiant. Himes scored on the throw to first when Husted dropped down a bunt.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Himes hit a two-run double.
ECC added a pair of runs in the top of the seventh as Anderson hit a double and scored on a triple by Alexander who later scored on an error.
Jenna Dunn took the loss allowing four runs, two earned on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. She hit one batter and struck out one. Husted started and pitched 2 1/3 innings allowing five runs, four earned. She allowed six hits, no walks, and one strikeout.
THURS., April 28
C-L 11,
Redbank Valley 3
Also at home, the Lady Lions finally got on their own field for a game this year and got a big game from the top of their order.
The top three batters in the C-L lineup combined for seven of the Lady Lions 13 total hits. Abby Himes, the number three batter in the order powered the offense with a 3-for-3 effort with a pair of triples, a double, and a sacrifice fly while driving in four runs. Kendall Dunn collected two hits, three runs scored, and an RBI. Frances Milliron also added a pair of hits with three runs scored and two RBIs.
“It’s starting to come together for us a bit,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “It’s been tough playing a game and then waiting a week or so to play again because of the weather. I think this was our seventh game and today was our home opener. We’ve only been outside here for practices like four times.”
C-L would erupt for five runs in the second inning to take a 6-1 lead. Three straight singles by Abby Knapp, Jenna Dunn, and Olivia Smith started the inning with Smith driving in a run. Kendall Dunn added a sacrifice fly, Milliron added an RBI bunt single, Himes added her second triple of the game which drove in a run, and Alyssa Wiant added an RBI single.
Carlie Rupp drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Bulldogs in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 6-3.
C-L took advantage of three errors in the bottom of the inning to help score three runs to expand the lead to 9-3 after four. Himes picked up the lone RBI of the inning with a sacrifice fly.
The Lady Lions closed out the scoring with two runs in the sixth inning. Milliron hit an RBI single while Himes added a run scoring double.
Knapp collected two hits while Wiant, Jenna Dunn, Smith, and Sam Simpson each added one hit.
Regan Husted picked up the win in the circle allowing three runs, one earned on four hits in five innings. She didn’t walk a batter while striking out one.
Jenna Dunn pitched two scoreless innings on her birthday striking out five.
“I take the blame for a couple of those early losses because I probably should have taken our pitcher out a little earlier after she had thrown probably over 100 pitches,” said Craig. “I think that Keystone game might have turned out differently for sure. It was nice to see Jenna throw a couple of strong innings on her birthday today.”