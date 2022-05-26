DUKE CENTER — One year after losing to the No. 7 seed wearing the same uniforms as Monday, No. 2 seed Otto-Eldred got its revenge and beat the visiting Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team 8-1.
Last year, the No. 7 Lady Lions ousted Otto with an 8-7 win on their way to a first-ever state playoff berth with a runner-up finish in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
However, Bri Heller banged out two home runs and drove in three runs while tossing a three-hitter and striking out eight batters to send the Lady Lions home for the season with a 10-7 record.
Otto-Eldred (13-1) advances to Wednesday’s semifinals against No. 3 seed Forest Area, which routed No. 6 seed Clarion, 16-1, in four innings.
The Lady Lions trailed 7-1 before scoring their lone run in the top of the sixth when Kendall Dunn tripled with one out and scored on Frances Milliron’s single.
Heller’s two-run homer in the bottom of the second made it 5-0 and her solo homer with one out in the bottom of the sixth set the final score.
Heller walked just one and the other hit came from Milliron, a one-out single in the first inning.
Regan Husted and Jenna Dunn each threw three innings for the Lady Lions. Husted started and took the loss, giving up eight hits and striking out two. Dunn allowed six hits and one walk while striking out four. Four C-L errors led to four unearned runs.
Heller and Jesse Hall each had three hits for the Lady Terrors.
In last week’s softball games:
THURSDAY, May 19
C-L sweeps
Brookville
Revving up for the playoffs, the Lady Lions swept a doubleheader from Brookville last Thursday afternoon at Blake Field at Northside Park.
Winning the first game 15-3 in five innings, the Lady Lions got a three-hit shutout from Regan Husted in the second game in a 7-0 win.
Brookville’s season ended at 2-17.
In the opener, the Lady Lions banged out 19 hits and scored six runs in the first inning on their way to a 10-Run Rule win. Kendall Dunn and Frances Milliron and Regan Husted each had three hits with Husted doubling and driving in four runs.
Jenna Dunn tripled twice and knocked in three runs while pitching all five innings to get the win, giving up five hits and one walk while striking out two.
For Brookville, Kerstyn Davie tripled and scored a run while Lexee Mays doubled in a run.
In the nightcap, Husted was extremely efficient in her three-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks. Of her 67 pitches, a whopping 53 went for strikes.
The home team, the Lady Lions scored three runs in the first inning, then added a run in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the sixth.
Kendall Dunn tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs and Aby Knapp singled twice. Jenna Dunn doubled and Abby Himes hit a triple.
Brookville’s three hits came from Mays to lead off the second, Kyra Beal with one out in the sixth and Jordan Daisley in the seventh, all of them singles.
Natasha Rush threw the first 2 1/3 innings for the Lady Raiders, taking the loss. Tollini, the pitcher in the opener, completed the rest of the second game.
WED., May 18
C-L 8, Karns City 7
St. Marys 11, C-L 7
At the C-L Sports Complex, St. Marys led 10-0 going into the bottom of the second inning before the Lady Lions answered with seven runs. From there just one run scored the rest of the way in a non-league matchup won by the Lady Dutch in the second game of a C-L doubleheader.
St. Marys ace pitcher Kendall Young entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in relief of starter Lindsey Reiter and struck out 14 of the 18 batters she faced to settle things down.
Young allowed just one hit on a Regan Husted single in the second and three other batters managed to put the ball in play.
Against Reiter, Frances Milliron and Jocalyn Henry singled. Henry’s hit drove in C-L’s first run in its seven-run second. Dunn’s single scored C-L’s third run after a St. Marys outfield error allowed Henry to score. Milliron’s single made it 10-4 while Husted’s single off Young with two outs cut the score to 10-7.
Gianna Surra singled twice and drove in three runs. Young singled twice as well, pushing home three runs while Kara Hanslovan doubled twice and Jianna Gerg tripled.
In the opener, the visiting Lady Gremlins scored five runs in the first inning before the Lady Lions rallied to take a 7-5 lead. Karns City scored two in the top of the seventh before C-L scored a run in the bottom of the inning when Abby Himes beat the throw home on a ground ball hit to second base by Husted.
Himes had led off the inning with a double and moved to third on the throw to first on a ground out to shortstop by Alyssa Wiant. Husted then hit a hard ground ball that ricocheted off the first baseman’s leg to the second baseman who’s throw home was late giving C-L the walk-off win.
Karns City scored the five in the first and two in the seventh. Meanwhile C-L scored two in the bottom of the first, one in the third, and four in the fourth to take the 7-5 lead.
Milliron and Husted each collected three hits to lead C-L. Milliron hit a triple in the first. Himes and Wiant each added two hits with Himes hitting a double and each driving in two runs. Jenna Dunn also doubled and drove in two runs while Olivia Smith singled.
Husted went the distance in the circle allowing seven runs, five earned on 14 hits. He walked one while not recording a strikeout.
J-D Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.