STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion Limestone Lady Lions basketball team turned the tables from Monday night’s loss to Redbank Valley by jumping all over Cranberry early to the tune of 20-4 after one quarter on its way to a 53-18 victory on Senior Night.
“It was great to see these girls bounce back after what happened last night,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson, whose team was knocked out of the KSAC playoff race after its 57-38 loss on Monday. “They could have easily come in here with their heads hung low and come out flat, but they came out determined and with a purpose.”
Next up for the Lady Lions, who finished 12-9, is the District 9 Class 2A playoffs with pairings and schedule coming out later this week. It could be a two-team field with the Lady Lions and Brockway.
One of the two seniors, Frances Milliron, nearly posted a triple-double with 15 points, nine rebounds, and nine steals. Kendall Dunn added 18 points with six rebounds and eight steals. Alyssa Wiant collected eight points with 10 rebounds.
As a team, the Lady Lions collected 21 steals.
“What can I say about Frances, she was all over the floor like she usually is,” said Simpson. “I didn’t have the heart to tell her how close she was to a triple-double because that is something really rare in high school basketball and especially girls’ basketball. It was also nice to see our other senior in Cara Runyan score her first ever varsity point.”
A pair of baskets from Dunn started the game for C-L (12-9) for a 4-0 lead. Ayanna Ferringer scored for Cranberry to make it a 4-2 game before C-L would go on a 16-0 run for a 20-2 lead. Sarah Schock closed out the first quarter scoring for Cranberry with the Lady Lions leading 20-4 after one.
C-L then held a 16-10 second quarter scoring advantage to take a 36-14 halftime lead.
The Lady Lions held a 12-0 advantage in the third quarter and put the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into effect at the 3:20 mark of the frame which made the score 44-14 at the time. The quarter ended with C-L ahead 48-14.
C-L held a 5-4 edge in the fourth as Runyan scored her point on a free throw with seven seconds remaining in the contest.
Ferringer and Hailee Gregory each scored six points to lead Cranberry.
The Lady Lions’ seniors Milliron and Cara Runyan were honored before the game.
In other games:
MONDAY, Feb. 14
Redbank Valley 57,
C-L 38
At home needing to win to keep their KSAC playoff hopes alive, the Lady Lions ran into a buzz-saw as visiting Redbvank Valley led 36-8 at halftime, then put the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion after a 3-pointer to start the second half.
Frances Milliron and Kendall Dunn each scored 12 points apiece to lead C-L, but the pair only combined for a Dunn free throw in the first half. Dunn also grabbed 12 rebounds. Alyssa Wiant and Lexi Coull each scored six points.
For Redbank Valley, Alivia Huffman posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ryleigh Smathers and Mylee Harmon each added 11 with Smathers burying three of the Lady Bulldogs seven three-pointers. Madison Foringer added 10 points.
Redbank Valley held a 19-5 lead after one quarter before putting the game away with a 16-3 second quarter advantage for a 36-8 halftime lead.
Smathers started the third with a three to put the 30-point Mercy Rule into effect with a 39-8 lead. C-L eventually claimed the quarter with a 15-12 edge, but the Lady Bulldogs still led 48-23 after three.
C-L did cut the lead down to 16 at 50-34 before Redbank Valley closed the game on an 7-4 run to set the final score.
“That second half showed a lot from these kids,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “They kept fighting and that’s what you want to see on the basketball floor as well as in life. You want to see them fight for everything they want in order to succeed.”
FRIDAY, Feb. 11
Karns City 41,
C-L 37
At Karns City, the visiting Lady Lions came up short in a key KSAC Large School Division game.
While Frances Milliron and Lexi Coull scored 13 and 10 points respectively to lead the Lady Lions, Karns City got a career-high 24 points from Brooke Manuel.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9
C-L 53,
Keystone 32
At Knox, the Lady Lions got a season-high 26 points from Frances Milliron who scored 20 points for the third straight game and ran away with a 21-point win at Keystone.
Kendall Dunn also reached double figures for the Lady Lions with 12 points and Lexi Coull scored eight points.
Natalie Bowser finished with 14 points to lead Keystone.