HADLEY — Winning the first round of the Commodore Perry Tournament, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team notched a 49-41 win over Reynolds Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Lions (4-2) were scheduled to play either the hosts or Portersville Christian in Wednesday’s final. Next Wednesday, the Lions visit Karns City.
The Lady Lions built a 34-23 lead over Reynolds by halftime as Frances Milliron scored all 11 of her points in the first half.
Kendall Dunn scored 15 points and made it a double-double effort with 10 rebounds. Lexi Coull finished with 10 points and Alyssa Wiant added seven points.
In Tuesday’s other game:
BOYS
North Clarion 59, C
-L 57
In the Lions’ second game at the Franklin Tournament, it was the Wolves that edged them by two points to drop the Lions to 2-5.
The score was knotted at 27-27 at halftime, but the Lions outscored the Wolves 17-10 in the third only to see North Clarion reverse that with a 22-13 edge over the final eight minutes.
Collin Schmader scored 16 of his game-high 28 points in the first half while Aiden Hartle added 16 points for the Wolves.
Rylie Klingensmith led the Lions with 15 points while Ryan Hummell, Jase Ferguson and Bryson Huwar each scored eight points. Ferguson added six rebounds, four steals and four assists.
The Lions return to action next Wednesday at Karns City.
In Monday’s game:
MONDAY, Dec. 27
BOYS
Franklin 84, C-L 45
At Franklin, the host Knights routed the Lions behind 41 points from Easton Fulmer, who was 8-of-13 from the 3-point range.
Luke Guth added 15 points while Damon Curry added nine for the Knights.
“The Fulmer boy is probably the best shooter that we’re going to see all season,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “When he’s knocking down shots from just a couple feet inside the half-court line that is just something you really can’t defend.”
Ryan Hummell and Riley Klingensmith each scored nine points to pace the Lions. Nine of 13 C-L players entered the scoring column.
“We were able to keep things close for a little while, but we just were making too many mistakes and we weren’t giving enough help on the defensive end therefore they were getting a lot of easy jump shots and layups.”
C-L led 2-0 before a 12-0 Franklin run with Fulmer scoring nine of the ten putting the Knights up 12-2. A 13-7 scoring edge by the Lions cut the deficit to four at 19-15 with 53 seconds to play in the opening quarter. A 5-0 spurt the rest of the way pushed the lead back to nine at 24-15 after one.
Franklin outscored C-L 24-10 in the second quarter as the lead ballooned to 23 at 48-25 by halftime. Fulmer scored 17 including four of his three-pointers in the second quarter giving him 29 points at the break.
He then added his final 12 points in the third quarter as the Knights put the mercy rule running clock into effect about midway through the period while closing the frame with a 73-35 lead.
With the running clock and mostly junior varsity players playing the fourth quarter, the Knights closed the game with an 11-10 edge to set the final score.