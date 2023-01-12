RIMERSBURG — On the road against Union, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions struggled to a 40-27 loss in a non-division KSAC matchup Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions (6-7) trailed 19-14 at halftime after getting outscored 11-4 in the second quarter. Union outscored C-L, 21-13, in the second half and pulled away for its third win of the season.
Alyssa Wiant led the Lady Lions with 14 points, nine coming in the second half. No other Lady Lion scored over four points with KK Sebastian-Sims and Jenna Dunn each netting four points.
Katie Gezik and Cheyenne Dowling reached double figures in scoring with 14 and 10 points respectively for Union (3-9).
The Lady Lions were scheduled to host Clarion Thursday before Monday’s visit to West Shamokin.
In other games:
MONDAY, Jan. 9
BOYS
C-L 61,
Johnsonburg 36
At Johnsonburg, the Lions secured a season sweep of the Rams as four players reached double figures as the Lions pulled away in the second half for a 25-point non-league win.
Jordan Hesdon led the way for C-L (11-1 overall) with 16 points and six rebounds. Jase Ferguson notched 14 points including four shots from behind the three-point arc while adding six assists. Riley Klingensmith added 12 points while Tommy Smith pitched in with 10 points. Jack Callen blocked four shots.
C-L led 28-20 at halftime before outscoring the Rams 20-7 in the third quarter to push their lead to 48-27 after three quarters. The Lions then held a 13-9 edge in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
The Lions have now won nine in a row since their lone loss to Ridgway, 48-44, back on Dec. 12.
The Lions visit Clarion Friday and West Shamokin Monday for a varsity-only 7:30 p.m. start.
FRIDAY, Jan. 6
GIRLS
North Clarion 55, C-L 24
At Frills Corners, Ainsley Hartle scored 18 points to lead the hosts past the visiting Lady Lions.
North Clarion led big early, 22-5 after the first quarter and 40-11 by halftime.
The Lady Lions got six points from Alex Leadbetter and five each from Kendall Dunn, Lexi Coull and Samantha Simpson.
THURSDAY, Jan. 5
BOYS
C-L 76, North Clarion 54
At Frills Corners, the Lions turned a six-point lead after one quarter into a blowout as they posted a 25-7 second-quarter advantage and rolled to a 22-point win after leading 42-18 at halftime.
Jordan Hesdon scored 17 points with seven rebounds and five steals. Jase Ferguson had 14 points while Jack Callen finished with 13 points.
Aiden Hartle scored 28 points for the Wolves.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4
GIRLS
C-L 50, A-C Valley 20
At Foxburg, the Lady Lions won their fifth straight game as Alex Leadbetter and KK Sebastian-Sims each reached double figures in scoring with 16 and 11 points respectively.
Mackenzie Parks led A-C Valley with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.