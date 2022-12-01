STRATTANVILLE — The good news for Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions head coach Gus Simpson is that he returns eight players from last season’s 12-10 team that reached the District 9 Class 2A final before losing to Brockway.
The bad news is that his Lady Lions, who open Friday against Clearfield at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, will be without returning leading scorer Kendall Dunn, who will have knee surgery prior to the start of the season, along with sophomore Samantha Simpson who is still sidelined with a broken finger for a few more weeks. That leaves the team with 10 players to begin the season.
“Kendall’s presence is still going to be felt as she’s been to all the practices so far and the other girls look up to her,” said coach Simpson, entering his seventh season of his second stint. “For the young girls we have, it’s nice to have someone on the team that they can go to with questions.”
Dunn was the second-leading scorer (12.9 ppg.) last year. After Dunn, the next highest scoring players were juniors Alex Leadbetter (7.6 ppg), Lexi Coull (5.0 ppg.), and Alyssa Wiant (3.9 ppg.). Junior Ketera Sebastian-Sims also returns after limited varsity action.
“This group gained a lot of experience as sophomores last season and this season they’ll have to step up and be the leaders,” said Simpson. “Samantha (Simpson) will be out a few more weeks with a broken finger so we’ll be expecting a lot of minutes from sophomore Jenna Dunn. Grace Shick, a junior, should also see an increased load of minutes. Alyssa, Alex, and Lexi are all very experienced so we’re hoping they’ll all take giant steps this season. Having to go against Frances in practice is obviously going to make you better.”
Simpson also has four freshmen on the team in Sydney Smith, Kaylee Smith, Audrey Aaron, and Riley Morris.
Simpson was never one to make lofty goals for his teams, and this season is no different especially with the fear of the unknown due to the early season injuries.
“I told the girls at our first practice that with Kendall down we will need to find someone to take that lead,” said Simpson. “We like the challenge though. We’ll just have to find a different way to find our success. If we can play good team defense, we can find success that way. If not and we get into foul trouble our depth will be a problem. We just don’t have the luxury of the Redbanks, Moniteaus, and North Clarions so to speak.”
Even with this season just about to get started, Simpson is excited for the future of C-L girls basketball.
“Our future looks bright with our Jr. High program and the numbers they have. Coaches don’t turn programs around, players do, and we’ve been lucky. We’ve been bringing up freshmen and next season we should be around 17 girls. It’s been a while since we’ve had that many so I’m anxious to find out how that goes. I’m still excited for this season as well. We still have the potential to see some girls surprise people and maybe even themselves.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Kendall Dunn.
Juniors: Lexi Coull, Alex Leadbetter, Alyssa Wiant, Grace Shick, Ketera Sebastian-Sims.
Sophomores: Samantha Simpson, Jenna Dunn.
Freshmen: Sydney Smith, Kaylee Smith, Audrey Aaron, Riley Morris.
SCHEDULE
December
2-Clearfield, at Brookville Tournament, 3 p.m.
3-at Brookville Tournament, TBA
6-at Moniteau
8-Redbank Valley, 6:30 p.m.
14-at Keystone
16-at Karns City
19-Johnsonburg, 6:30 p.m.
20-Cranberry, 6:30 p.m.
29-30-at Commodore Perry Tournament
January
4-at A-C Valley
6-North Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
10-at Union
12-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
16-at West Shamokin, 6 p.m. varsity only
20-Forest Area, 6:30 p.m., varsity only
24-Moniteau, 6:30 p.m.
26-at Redbank Valley
31-at Ridgway
February
2-Keystone, 6:30 p.m.
10-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
14-at Cranberry
Games start with JV at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted