STRATTANVILLE — Jenna Dunn collected nine kills while Alyssa Wiant had a monster service game with 20 points, including seven of the 14 aces for the Lady Lions in helping them roll to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-9 season-opening victory over Union Tuesday night at the Lion’s Den.
“Jenna has shifted to outside this season from inside last season,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “She has a strong arm so we’re going to use that. She has room to improve, but she’s only a sophomore. I like what I’m seeing though.”
After a 10-8 lead in the first set, Wiant served for four straight points which helped the Lady Lions jump to a 14-8 lead and start to pull away. Union did close to within four at 16-12 before C-L (1-0) closed the set on a 9-1 run for the 25-13 victory.
Abby Knapp served for the final four points of the set.
In the second set Wiant turned an 11-8 lead into a 20-8 lead with nine straight service points.
“Alyssa is one of our most consistent servers on the team,” said Troupe. “She hits her spots so well, wherever I tell her to put it that’s where she puts it. She had 20 points tonight with like six or seven aces that was really nice to see.”
Union kept trying to fight back, but the hole was just too big as the Lady Lions finally closed out the set 25-17.
In the third set after a 5-5 tie, C-L steadily pulled away with a 20-4 run, including Wiant serving for the final seven point to close out the set and the match 25-9.
“Our goal is to win every match, but in saying that we certainly didn’t play our cleanest match,” said Troupe. “We have things to improve on for sure. I told the girls that the season is a marathon and not a sprint so we need to continue to improve in each practice as well as in each game we play.”
Kendall Dunn had 24 set assists with two service aces while Abby Knapp and Kaylee Smith finished with three and two aces respectively. Sarah Bottaro had three kills.
The Lady Lions are off until Tuesday’s trip to Franklin.