STRATTANVILLE — Jenna Dunn collected nine kills while Alyssa Wiant had a monster service game with 20 points, including seven of the 14 aces for the Lady Lions in helping them roll to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-9 season-opening victory over Union Tuesday night at the Lion’s Den.

“Jenna has shifted to outside this season from inside last season,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “She has a strong arm so we’re going to use that. She has room to improve, but she’s only a sophomore. I like what I’m seeing though.”

