STRATTANVILLE — Losing just two starters from last season and returning a number of players, Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions third-year head volleyball coach Ryan Troupe is looking for big things from his team heading into the season.
“We have high expectations for ourselves, but we are going to take it one game at a time and try and be at our best each time we step on the court,” said Troupe, whose team finished 9-9 last year.
One of the seniors lost to graduation was Kendall Dunn, who was the team’s primary setter. Sophomore Kaylee Smith played in that spot while Dunn was out with a knee injury and Troupe feels she has improved her game so much that he feels Smith is more than capable to handle that position full time.
“From where Kaylee was last year at setter to what she looks like coming into this season is night and day,” said Troupe. “She put in a ton of work during the offseason to improve her game. She’s also taken on a bit of a leadership role and her skill level is far beyond where a lot of sophomores would be at this point.”
Smith has a talented group around her which should also help in continued growth from her position.
“Every season looks a little different obviously, but we still have a bit of an identity with all the players we have returning from last year,” said Troupe. “Senior Abby Knapp-Greeley returns at libero and she was all-conference selection last season. Junior Jenna Dunn was another all-conference selection who returns. We also have seniors Alyssa Wiant, Maddy Greeley and Ainsley Burke returning. Hannah Beggs, a freshman, will be making some big contributions for us as she’s just a good all-around athlete,” Troupe said.
“Our team chemistry would be our biggest strength,” said Troupe. “They’ve worked together all offseason and they all love to play the game. They like working with each other and supporting each other. I feel we can hit as well with anyone in the conference. Our passing is getting better and better. The work ethic they have and everything else just falls into place.”
“Serving is another aspect we’re constantly working on,” continued Troupe. “We don’t want to serve just to get the ball over the net. We’re concentrating on speed and placement. Everything we’re doing this season is to take things up a notch from what we did last season.”
C-L opens its season at Punxsutawney Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Abby Knapp-Greeley, Alyssa Wiant, Ansley Burke, Lilly Mahle, Maia Strohm, Zoey Ferguson.
Juniors: Jenna Dunn, Maddy Greeley.
Sophomores: Caitlyn Wolfe, Jesalyn Girt, Kaylee Smith, Kennedy Haggerty, Madison Swartz, Riley Morris, Sydney Smith.
Freshmen: Calyssa Hartle, Emma Zacherl, Erika Meals, Hannah Beggs, Kalyssa Ferguson, Kylie Hockings, McKayla Carlson, Malerie Martin, Payton Radaker, Paytyn Shirey, Raegan Love.
SCHEDULE
August
29-at Punxsutawney; 31-at Venango Catholic.
September
5-Franklin; 7-at DuBois CC; 12-Cranberry; 14-Union; 18-Redbank Valley; 19-North Clarion; 21-at Moniteau; 23-at Bellwood-Antis Tournament, 9 a.m.; 26-Forest Area; 27-at Clarion; 28-at Redbank Valley.
October
3-Karns City; 5-at A-C Valley; 7-at Kane Tournament, 9 a.m.; 10-at Keystone; 12-at Karns City; 16-at North Clarion.
Dual matches begin with junior varsity at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.