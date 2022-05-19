BRADFORD — Saturday’s trip to Bradford was actually a short one for the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team.
The Lady Lions routed the hosts, 14-0, in five innings to improved to 7-5 going into Wednesday’s home game with St. Marys.
C-L had its doubleheader at Brookville on Monday postponed to Thursday with a 4 p.m. start. That would wrap up the regular season for the Lady Lions, who will start the District 9 Class 1A playoffs next week.
Against the Lady Owls, C-L erupted for 12 runs in the top of the third and added two more in the fourth as they slapped a 10-Run Rule loss on them.
Kendall Dunn, Abby Himes and Alyssa Wiant each had three hits with Himes driving in five runs. Frances Milliron doubled.
In the 12-run third, the Lady Lions sent 18 batters to the plate and scored eight runs after two outs. In the inning, Himes ripped two two-run singles.
The offensive explosion was more than enough for pitcher Regan Husted, who struck out 10 and walked three in her five-inning three-hitter.
In last Thursday’s 2-1 loss at Forest Area in Tionesta, Forest pitcher Izabelle Flick limited the Lady Lions to just five hits while striking out five.
Forest led 2-0 going into the top of the sixth inning before the Lady Lions scored when Milliron led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Wiant’s sacrifice fly.
Jenna Dunn and Husted shared pitching duties with Dunn going the first five innings and giving up six hits and two walks with one strikeout. Husted pitched a scoreless bottom of the sixth.