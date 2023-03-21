STRATTANVILLE — With a thin roster of just 11 players, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team and head coach Jason Craig will need a lot of things to go their way if they want to make a return trip to the District 9 playoffs this year.
“With just 11 girls on the team this season, it is important for us to avoid any injuries, sickness, or ineligibility issues,” said Craig. “There is not a lot of wiggle room, but I am pretty confident we’ll be okay.”
One thing Craig does have going for him is that eight of the 11 girls return from last season when the Lady Lions finished 10-7, losing to Otto-Eldred in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.
“Our coaching staff approached this season with the attitude that every position on the field is up for grabs,” said Craig. “We lost a lot of talent to graduation along with Kendall (Dunn’s) injury so we are trying to piece together a team that can be competitive from day one. That may mean that the returning players may be playing in positions that they did not play last season.
“With the shortened preseason and the weather, it’s difficult to really get a feel for which players are best suited for each position. Our lineup may look different halfway through the season compared to the beginning. We will have to make adjustments on the fly.”
Senior Jocalyn Henry an outfielder returns after batting .421. Junior Abby Knapp, who could see time in center field as last season or catcher, batted .392. Junior Alyssa Wiant returns at first base as she batted .373 with and 15 runs batted in. Sophomore Jenna Dunn will see time in the pitcher’s circle and at shortstop. She hit four doubles, two triples, one home run, and drove in 12 runs.
Sophomore Sam Simpson, who hit .255, could split time between center field and catcher. Junior Olivia Smith will play second base. Junior Kayte Beinhaur should see time in the outfield as well as junior Jade Terrana. Three new freshmen in Jesalyn Girt is a potential starter at third base. AnnaBeth Huffman is a candidate for an outfield spot and Kaylee Smith should share duties at pitcher with Dunn while also playing shortstop.
With a small roster the goals have to be a little simpler, but Craig feels the team can still reach some lofty levels if things break the Lady Lions way.
“Our goals are to stay healthy and take things one game at a time,” said Craig. “We have 18 games on the schedule and each one is going to be a battle. Our plan is to play hard every time we step on the field, play as a team and support each other. If we play to our ability, I feel we have a team that will surprise other teams and put some wins together.”
C-L was scheduled to play at West Shamokin Tuesday, but was postponed with a makeup date to be announced.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kendall Dunn (injured), Jocalyn Henry
Juniors: Kayte Beinhaur, Abby Knapp, Olivia Smith, Jade Terrana, Alyssa Wiant.
Sophomores: Jenna Dunn, Samantha Simpson.
Freshmen: Jesalyn Girt, AnnaBeth Huffman, Kaylee Smith.
SCHEDULE
May
21-At West Shamokin, 4 p.m.; 22-Karns City; 31-A-C Valley/Union.
April
6-Forest Area; 7-at St. Marys, 4 p.m.; 12-Clarion; 14-Moniteau; 18-Cranberry; 20-at Karns City, 6 p.m.; 25-Keystone; 28-at Elk Co. Catholic.
May
1-Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.; 4-Moniteau, 4 p.m.; 8-Clarion, 4 p.m.; 10-Brookville (DH), 4 p.m.; 11-at Keystone, 4 p.m.; 17-Redbank Valley.
Games begin at 4:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted.