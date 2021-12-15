STRATTANVILLE — After trailing 8-1 after the first quarter, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions began to right the ship in the second and third quarters as they worked past Moniteau 45-39 Tuesday night at home.
While C-L (2-1 overall) struggled offensively, the Lady Warriors didn’t fare much better in the opening eight minutes only hitting two shots from the field while converting 4-of-6 free throws.
“That first quarter wasn’t fun to watch,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We were just throwing the ball towards the hoop. We weren’t shooting, just throwing. Give Moniteau credit though as they came out in a 2-3 zone, and it slowed us down and it paid off.”
Moniteau began the second quarter on a 7-2 run to up its lead to 12 at 15-3 at the 5:06 mark. From there, the Lady Lions would close out the quarter on an 11-2 run to close to within three at 17-14 by halftime.
Four different C-L players scored during the run including a three-pointer by Alex Leadbetter and a short jumper by freshman Jenna Dunn which closed the gap to the three points.
“Our bench really came up big tonight,” said Simpson. “Jenna Dunn hit that one shot in the second quarter and we got a couple big rebounds from Grace Shick along with her scoring some points tonight. We were without Lexi Coull, who is out with an illness, so it was big for our bench players to step in and play some big minutes.”
Katera Sebastian-Sims opened the scoring in the third to cut the lead to one at 17-16. Following a Davina Pry bucket to put the lead back to three, Leadbetter hit her second 3-pointer of the game to tie things up 19-19 with 5:57 to play in the quarter. After a 21-all tie, the Lady Lions would finish the quarter on a 12-3 run to take a 33-24 lead after three.
“Characteristically, we’ve had trouble coming out strong in the third quarter and we’d hit a wall,” said Simpson. “We’ve really been preaching that and tonight we carried that second quarter momentum into the third. Katera Sebastian-Sims got us going with that jumper and I think that picked the rest of the girls up. That’s a confidence thing when you hit that shot.”
The lead grew to as high as 13 at 45-32 with 2:27 to play before Moniteau closed the game on a 7-0 run to set the final score.
Frances Milliron and Leadbetter each scored 14 points for C-L. Shick and Sebastian-Sims each added six. Kendall Dunn pulled down nine rebounds.
Catherine Kelly scored a game-high 19 points including 8-of-11 from the free throw line. Davina Pry added eight points while Allie Pry added six points and six rebounds. Victoria Pry pulled down 12 rebounds.
Thursday, the Lady Lions visit Redbank Valley before next Wednesday’s home game against Keystone.
In last weekend’s games:
SATURDAY, Dec. 11
C-L 51, Clearfield 45
In the consolation game of the Brookville Tournament, the Lady Lions led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter and 10 points early in the fourth before holding on for a win over Clearfield.
Alex Leadbetter was one of four C-L players to reach double figures in scoring with 16 points to go along with nine rebounds. All-Tournament pick Frances Milliron scored 11 points, nine of them in the second half, and Kendall Dunn and Alyssa Wiant each had double-double games. Dunn scored 10 points with 12 rebounds while Wiant finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
C-L led 34-21 on a Milliron basket with 6:30 left in the third quarter and then by 10 at 40-30 after a Leadbetter hoop with under seven minutes left in the fourth before Clearfield went on a 10-0 to tie the game at 40-40. However, Clearfield could never grab the lead.
“That’s who we are,” Lady Lions head coach Gus Simpson said. “We make a lot of turnovers and create a lot with the style we play. The no-think, react way of playing has served these girls well. Doing that two days in a row, I’m sure we have some tired girls.”
Leadbetter’s steal and layup put C-L up 49-44 with 2:15 remaining, then Milliron hit two of four free thrown in the final minute to set the final.
All-Tourney pick Emma Hipps scored 11 points with six rebounds for the Lady Bison while Cayleigh Walker had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Riley Ryan also scored 11 points.
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
North Clarion 54,
C-L 51
In the season-opener against their KSAC rivals, the Lady Lions traded blows with North Clarion before falling in the fourth quarter of their Brookville Tip-Off Tournament opener.
C-L led 46-45 with 6:45 left in the fourth quarter before a 7-0 run by North Clarion put the She Wolves ahead 52-46 with 1:44 to play. A 3-pointer by Frances Milliron, the only three by either team for the game cut the lead to 52-49 ending a five minute scoring drought at the 1:05 mark.
Gwen Siegel made a put back while Milliron added a pair of free throws with 59 seconds remaining to set the final score.
“It was a win-win for us,” Coach Simpson said. “We played our butts off against North Clarion. With their lineup and only lose to them by three, we had some young kids with the ball there at the end. ... I was absolutely ecstatic with how all the girls played. It was just a great weekend.”
Siegel finished with 15 points, 13 in the second half as she sat most of the first half due to foul trouble. Emily Sites finished with 13 points. Lauren Lutz grabbed 13 rebounds off the bench.
Kendall Dunn scored a games high 20 points including a 10-of-12 effort from the free throw line. Milliron added 18 points.
C-L finished 18-of-33 for the game from the foul line.
In a back and fourth first quarter, North Clarion (1-0) held the largest lead of five points at 12-7 with 2:59 to play. C-L closed the quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the lead to 14-13 after one.
After Lutz made a layup to start the second, Dunn made a pair of free throws while Milliron added a steal and layup to give the Lady Lions their first lead of the game at 17-16 with 6:53 to play.
From there the two teams would virtually trade points the rest of the quarter with each team leading by three. C-L held a 30-27 halftime lead.
Each team scored 14 points in the third quarter keeping the three point C-L lead of 44-41.