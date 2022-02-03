WEST SUNBURY — Davina Pry turned in a rare 20-20 performance, helping Moniteau sink the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team to its fifth straight loss Tuesday night.
Pry finished with 23 points and 20 rebounds in Moniteau’s 64-45 win in the KSAC Large School Division, dropping the Lady Lions to 9-7 overall.
The Lady Warriors led 32-18 by halftime and 48-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Frances Milliron led C-L with 21 points while Kendall Dunn finished with 14 points.
Also for Moniteau (9-7), Catherine Kelly added 13 points. Abbey Jewart and Allie Pry scored 10 points each.
Next up for the Lady Lions was a scheduled home game with Redbank Valley Thursday. Next Wednesday, they visit Keystone.
Last Wednesday’s game at home against Venango Catholic was postponed with no makeup date announced.
In other games:
MONDAY, Jan. 31
Ridgway 41, C-L 34
At home against Ridgway, the Lady Lions shot just 10-of-19 from the free throw line while Ridgway didn’t fare much better in shooting 9-of-17 overall. However, the Lady Elkers made 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter to help pull away for a non-league win.
“We’ve been in a bit of a slump lately but it’s not for a lack of effort,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “If one or two things go differently we probably win a couple of those games. Tonight they made foul shots when they counted and we couldn’t put one in the ocean. I’m proud how the girls made that run early in the fourth to cut it to two but we couldn’t get over that hump.”
Payton Delhunty paced the Lady Elkers with 18 points including the clutch free throw shooting down the stretch. Julie Peterson added 11 points.
Frances Milliron led C-L with 16 points and eight rebounds. Kendall Dunn added six points and Alex Leadbetter added five before leaving with an injury 5:41 left in the third quarter.
“We lost Alex to that injury but were still able to make that run. Frances probably only played about half of the third quarter because of fouls so the other girls keep coming in and doing their job,” said Simpson.
Ridgway led 6-2 early in the first before C-L battled back to tie the game 12-12 after one quarter.
Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter combining for just nine total points with Ridgway holding a 5-4 edge to take a 17-16 halftime lead.
Ridgway started the third on a 9-2 run to push the lead to eight at 27-19 with 3:24 to play. The lead would remain eight at 30-22 by the end of the quarter.
The lead would grow to as high as 11 points at 34-23 with 5:33 to play in the contest. Over the next two minutes the Lady Lions would go on a 9-0 run to close the gap to two at 34-32 with 3:09 to play. C-L even missed a layup which would have tied the game after a five second call on Ridgway. Delhunty then made a pair of free throws that started a game-ending 7-2 run to set the final score.
“I’m still proud of these girls as they don’t give up and keep fighting,” said Simpson.