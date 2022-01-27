RIDGWAY — In a non-league trip to Ridgway Tuesday night, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions saw their losing streak hit three straight games in a 50-44 loss to the Lady Elkers.
Ridgway led 26-18 at halftime and went on to stop a two-game losing streak as Jenna Kasmierski scored 16 points. Carli Thomas and Gabby Amacher each scored nine points.
The Lady Lions got 20 points from Frances Milliron while Kendall Dunn finished with nine points.
C-L was just 9-for-19 from the foul line.
The loss dropped C-L to 9-4 going into Wednesday’s varsity-only home affair with Venango Catholic.
From there, the Lady Lions get a rematch at home with Ridgway next Monday. Tuesday, C-L visits Moniteau.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Jan. 20
Clarion 42,
C-L 36
At Clarion, the Lady Lions were tied at 36-36 with less than a minute to go in regulation before the hosts scored the final six points of the game.
The run started on Payton Simko’s basket with 52 seconds left. Jordan Best hit two free throws following a C-L possession ended with a missed shot, then Jordan Best and Taylor Alston each hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds.
It was obviously a low-scoring affair that saw C-L lead 11-2 with just under three minutes left in the first half. Clarion, however, closed the half with an 11-3 run and cut C-L’s lead to 14-13 by halftime.
The score was tied at 29-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Kendall Dunn led the Lady Lions with 19 points and 13 rebounds. C-L’s leading scorer Frances Milliron was limited to a season-low four points.
Best led Clarion with 16 points.