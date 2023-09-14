STRATTANVILLE — Serving and a balanced attack at the net were each big keys to the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team defeating Cranberry 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 to hike its record to 4-0 to start the season Tuesday night.
Jenna Dunn paced the Lady Lions with 10 kills while serving for seven points and two aces. Maddy Greeley added nine kills with five service points and an ace. Freshman Hannah Beggs put away seven kills while serving for eight points and picking up 12 digs defensively.
Abby Knapp-Greeley served for 12 points with three aces while also picking up 12 digs. Kayless Smith handed out 29 assists while serving for 13 points.
“We have nothing but respect for Cranberry and (Ayanna) Ferringer as she is a fantastic player,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “The key for us was to keep them out of system with our serve. Not necessarily with aces as those will come eventually, we just wanted to keep them from getting the ball to their hitters.”
The serving began right away as Alyssa Wiant served for the first four points of the match for a 4-0 C-L lead. Cranberry cut it to 4-3 before a side out gave the ball back to C-L for the serve. This time, Kaylee Smith served for five straight points to open up a 10-3 lead. Cranberry cut the lead to six, but with C-L leading 17-9, Dunn stepped to the service line and served for five points to balloon the lead to 22-9 helping the Lady Lions to the eventual 25-12 victory.
“Serving every day is one of our main objectives in practice because we know that’s a big key,” said Troupe. “If we can force them into giving us free balls it helps us to run a better offense in our own right.”
C-L built an 8-3 lead in the second set before Cranberry rallied to tie things up 10-all. Cranberry would pick up its first lead of the match at 12-11, but it would be short lived as C-L took the next two points for a 13-12 lead.
Their lead was no bigger than three points until after a 20-19 lead, the Lady Lions would score the next four points to open a 24-19 lead. Cranberry would close to within 24-22 before C-L put the set away with a 25-22 victory.
After a 2-1 lead in the third set, Smith once again served for seven points to open up a 9-1 lead. Cranberry closed the gap to 13-10. The Lady Berries continued to hang around in the third set, still trailing by two at 16-14, but the Lady Lions’ Knapp-Greeley served the next seven points to open up a 24-14 lead.
With C-L subbing over the next four points, the Lady Berries closed to within 24-19 before Dunn would put away a kill to end the set and the match 25-19.
“Our motto is to win the day,” said Troupe. “Whether it is at practice we want to work on winning that practice, or a game we want to work on getting better each day. We have a lot we need to improve on as we’re nowhere near where we want to be at this point.”
Thursday, the Lady Lions host Union before hosting Redbank and North Clarion nest Monday and Tuesday.