NEW BETHLEHEM — For one half, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions hung with Redbank Valley they trailed by just four points at halftime. However, the Lady Bulldogs’ size and depth took over in the second half for a 66-46 victory on last Thursday night.
“C-L did a nice job getting back and contesting our shots in that first half,” said Redbank Valley head coach Chris Edmonds. “In the second half, we were able to create shots and they were going down better for us.”
Madison Foringer picked up a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds while Mylee Harmon added 14 points and Caylen Rearick added 11.
“When we lost Alyssa (Wiant), that took the wind out of our sails,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “After that we just really didn’t have an answer inside for the Foringer girl. At that point we needed to keep trying to use our press to create turnovers.”
C-L, which fell to 2-2, led 6-1 before an 8-5 run by Redbank Valley cut the lead to 11-9 with 1:47 to play in the first. The Lady Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 9-0 run to take an 18-11 lead after one.
Redbank Valley pushed the lead to 10 at 35-25 with just over a minute to play in the half. Frances Milliron and Kendall Dunn each made a pair of free throws while Katera Sebastian-Sims scored on a put back just before the halftime buzzer to cut the lead to four at 35-31 at the break.
“In the first half we tried to match their press with our own 1-3-1 press and try to wear them down,” said Edmonds. “I always tell our bench people that we’re a deep team and we want to use a lot of girls so to go all out when you are called upon.”
The Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the second half with a 31-15 scoring advantage to set the final score.
“People are going to see that score, but they aren’t going to realize how intense things were and how hard our girls played,” said Simpson. “The score definitely doesn’t show the effort that these girls put out there.”
Kendall Dunn scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Milliron added 14 points. Alex Leadbetter added seven points.
The Lady Lions were scheduled to host Keystone Wednesday before the holiday break. They’ll head to the Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday.