FOXBURG — A solid service game along with another balanced attack at the net turned out to be the perfect recipe for Clarion-Limestone to post a 25-13, 25-12, 25-12 victory over A-C Valley Tuesday night.
Abby Himes paced C-L (9-2) at the service line with 17 points including four of the Lady Lions 14 aces for the match. Kendall Dunn served for 11 points with three aces while also handing out 27 assists.
Brooke Kessler served for eight points and three aces while adding a team-high 11 kills. Ruby Smith and Celia Shaffer each notched six kills while Jenna Dunn put away five kills.
“It’s big for us when we can keep the blockers on their toes, so they don’t know exactly where the attack is coming from,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe, whose team hosts North Clarion Thursday before visiting Moniteau next Tuesday. “It also helps when you have those options that the burden doesn’t have to fall on one girls shoulders. It allows our players to play more relaxed.”
In the opening set after a 4-4 tie, the Lady Lions would use an 11-5 run to take a 15-9 lead. Seven Himes service points helped the Lady Lions breez e to a 25-13 win
Dunn and Himes combined to serve for eight of the first nine points as C-L built an 8-1 lead and a 10-3 run by C-L bumped the lead to 20-9 before winning 25-12.
“I think overall tonight might have been our best match of the season,” said Troupe. “I felt we played pretty clean in all aspects of the game. There were still a couple areas that we still need to figure out, but overall I was fairly pleased.”
A-C Valley hung tough in the early part of the third set trailing just 8-7, but runs of 7-0 and 10-5 turned into a 25-12 win for C-L.
C-L also claimed a 25-23, 25-20 victory in the junior varsity match. Ansley Burke recorded 10 points with five aces while putting away five kills. Abby Knapp and Maddy Greeley each served for seven points with three aces for the Lady Lions.
THURSDAY, Oct. 7
Lady Lions sweep KC
At home on Pink Night, the Lady Lions once again used a balanced net attack along with some solid serving to upend visiting Karns City 25-16, 25-12, 25-22.
Brooke Kessler led the way at the net with 10 kills while Ruby Smith added seven and Jenna Dunn six. Kendall Dunn served for 15 points while handing out 27 assists. Abby Himes served for 13 points with five aces while Smith added eight points with four aces.
“Brooke has been battling through an injury but she’s been playing some of her best volleyball right now,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “We seem to have a different person leading us at the net each night and that’s definitely a good thing as if someone is having an off night someone else is chipping in.”
In the opening set, the serving of Himes helped the Lady Lions turn a 3-3 tie into an 11-3 lead as she served for eight consecutive points including three of her total aces. The Lady Gremlins got as close as 20-14 mark before the Lady Lions closed out with a 5-2 run for the 25-16 win.
Kendall Dunn helped the Lady Lions build a 9-0 lead in the second set in helping C-L cruise to a 25-12 victory.
Karns City didn’t seem to want their night to end in the third set as the Lady Gremlins led by as many as five points at 12-7. With Karns City still leading 15-11 forcing a C-L timeout, the Lady Lions gained a side out and then Ruby Smith served for four straight points including three aces to give C-L a 17-15 lead.
The Lady Lions closed out the set and the match 25-22.