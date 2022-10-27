PORT ALLEGANY — One long road trip down, one more to go for at least this week for the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team.
In the 11-team District 9 Class 1A playoffs that began Tuesday night, it was the No. 10-seeded Lady Lions that advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals with a straight-set win over No. 7 seed Port Allegany.
The Lady Lions won 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 to improve to 9-8. Next up: A trip to No. 2 seed Oswayo Valley Thursday at 6:30 p.m. That winner heads to next Tuesday’s semifinals at either No. 3 Otto-Eldred or No. 6 seed and two-time defending state champion Clarion.
The sweep of Port also ended a three-match losing streak.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls and we felt very confident going into tonight’s match against Port Allegany,” Lady Lions head coach Ryan Troupe said. “Offensively and defensively, the girls understood their assignments and followed through as planned. Players had to step into unfamiliar roles. It was a true team win.”
Jenna Dunn led the Lady Lions with nine kills and 17 digs. Ansley Burke and Alyssa Wiant each had six kills while Kendall Dunn and Kaylee Smith finished with 15 and seven set assists respectively. Lilly Mahle and Abby Knapp were the top servers.
Oswayo Valley had a first-round bye while the Lady Lions, Clarion and No 8 seed Coudersport advanced with prelim round wins. Coudersport swept A-C Valley while Clarion swept Sheffield. The other quarterfinal matches on Thursday have Coudersport at No. 1 Elk County Catholic and No. 5 Johnsonburg at No. 4 Redbank Valley (playing in Union because of Redbank Valley’s gym renovation).
“We know going into Oswayo Valley on Thursday that it will be a good, tough match,” Troupe said. “They’re a strong team with a lot of talent and we’re excited for the opportunity to keep playing.”
In other matches last week:
SATURDAY, Oct. 22
Brookville finishes
at Elk Co. Tourney
At St. Marys, the Brookville Lady Raiders wrapped up their season at the Elk County Catholic Tournament. Last Thursday, the Lady Raiders finished their season with a five-set loss to Brockway at home. The Lady Rovers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-4.
The season for head coach Elice Morelock and her Lady Raiders finished at 2-16.
THURSDAY, Oct. 20
Clarion
sweeps C-L
At home against Clarion, the Lady Lions concluded their regular-season schedule with a straight-set loss, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16.
Senior setter Jessica Dunn reached the 1,000 set assists milestone as she finished with 18 assists in the loss. Jenna Dunn and Ansley Burke both had six kills with Sarah Bottaro finishing with five. Abby Knapp had 13 digs.