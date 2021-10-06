NEW BETHLEHEM — Knocking off the defending District 9 Class 2A champions, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team also kept itself in the mix at the top of the KSAC standings.
While Clarion is the presumed champion by the end of the month and the battle for the best of the rest clearly has the Lady Lions in the mix.
They improved to 6-2 with a four-set, 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21 win at Redbank Valley Tuesday night.
Balance was the key for head coach Ryan Troupe’s squad which got six kills from Celia Shaffer and five from Brooke Kessler. Abby Himes paced the defensive effort with digs.
Next up for the Lady Lions is Karns City at home on Thursday. Next Tuesday, they visit A-C Valley.
In Tuesday’s other game:
Ridgway over
Lady Raiders
In a five-set loss to visiting Ridgway, the Brookville Lady Raiders lost on Pink Night, which served as an annual fund-raiser for cancer awareness.
The visitors outlasted the Lady Raiders (3-7), 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 25-11, 15-11.
Julia Bailey led the Lady Raiders with 11 kills while Emaa Venesky finished with 16 digs.
The Lady Raiders visit Brockway Thursday before hosting St. Marys next Monday.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 4
Lady Raiders
fall at Kane
At Kane, the hosts swept the Lady Raiders in straight sets, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25.
Julia Bailey had six kills while Ashton Pangallo served five aces to lead the Lady Raiders.
Serrena Conklin led Kane with five kills and five blocks.
THURS., Sept. 30
Lady Raiders
sweep Bradford
Winning its second straight game, the Lady Raiders topped Bradford in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17, avenging a five-set loss at Bradford from earlier in the season.
Mya Morey and Bella Hill led the Lady Raiders with six and five kills respectively.
The Lady Raiders started the night with a 10-0 deficit in the first set before rallying to win and start the sweep.
C-L beats
Keystone in four
At Knox, the Lady Lions notched a big road win in a four-set, 15-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 win after losing the opening set.
Kendall Dunn sparked the Lady Lions with a 24-assist performance. Brooke Kessler and Ruby Smith each had 10 kills
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29
C-L sweeps Franklin
At home against Franklin using a balanced offensive attack, the Lady Lions bounced back from their loss to Clarion on Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 sweep.
Brooke Kessler paced the offense with 10 kills while Ruby Smith added nine and Celia Shaffer added eight kills.
Kendall Dunn handed out 28 assists while freshman Jenna Dunn served for five aces.