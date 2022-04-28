RIMERSBURG — Notching its second win of the season, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team banged out a 14-3 win in five innings at Union Tuesday afternoon.
Frances Milliron and Alyssa Wiant helped anchor a big game from the top of the lineup as they combined to drive in seven runs and score four more.
Milliron drove in four runs, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double while Wiant knocked in three runs with two singles while scoring two runs.
Kendall Dunn and Abby Himes also had two hits apiece, both hitting doubles as well. Jenna Dunn threw a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
The Lady Lions scored in all five of their at-bats, leading 9-2 after three innings, then scored three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Emerson Stevens had a big game for Union (0-8), going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. She doubled in a run in the first inning and ripped a solo home run in the third inning. Mackenna Davis had two hits while Ava Schreckengost and Kya Wetzel hit doubles.
The Lady Lions were scheduled to host Redbank Valley Thursday, Elk County Catholic Friday and Cranberry Saturday to wrap up a busy week. Next week, the Lady Lions host Moniteau on Wednesday.
The Damsels host Forest Area Thursday before next Monday’s home game with Cranberry and Thursday’s trip to Clarion.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 25
Keystone 9, C-L 8
At Knox, the Lady Lions exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning to grab their first lead of the game against Keystone, but couldn’t hold on to an 8-5 advantage as the hosts scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh for the come-from-behind win.
Cassidy Morris singled in the winning run with the bases loaded and two outs with the score tied at 8-8 to cap the rally.
Up three runs to start the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Lions got in trouble quickly as a Gabby Wolbert single and Sydney Bell double brought the tying run to the plate in slugger Natalie Bowser.
The Lady Lions walked Bowser, but Leah Exley singled in a run and Bella Black followed with another RBI single. A forceout at home got the first out of the inning before an infield single by Karley Callander tied it up, setting up Morris’ game-winner.
Abby Himes singled in a run in the top of the seventh to add to the Lady Lions’ lead at 8-5.
Keystone led 3-0 going into the top of the fifth before C-L’s seven-run outburst. Jenna Dunn led off with a home run. Frances Milliron singled in a run. Later in the inning, Dunn singled in two more runs as C-L sent 11 batters to the plate.
Dunn wound up going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Regan Husted had two hits as did Milliron.
Husted was the losing pitcher, throwing the first six innings and into the seventh before Dunn relieved her at the end.
Bowser wound up hitting two home runs for the Keystone, driving in four runs.
FRIDAY, April 22
C-L 9, Keystone 3
Also at Knox, the visiting Lady Lions took the first matchup of the season against Keystone as Regan Husted scattered eight hits while striking out one and walking six.
That was enough to hold off Keystone as the Lady Lions trailed 3-2 after two innings, but held the hosts scoreless the rest of the way.
The Lady Lions scored three times in the third, twice in the fifth and two more runs in the seventh to set the final. Abby Knapp ripped a two-run single in the fifth and her infield single drove in a run in the seventh. Jenna Dunn doubled in Knapp to set the final.