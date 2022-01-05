STRATTANVILLE — After seeing two of her teammates each miss a pair of free throws over the final 33 seconds, Frances Milliron calmly sank a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining to give the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions a 46-42 victory over Karns City Tuesday night.
“To say this was a huge win would be a big understatement,”said C-L head coach Gus Simpson, whose team won its fourth straight game to improve to 6-2. “Karns City has a really good team, and their coach does a really nice job. You can tell much difference from his first five to his second five. In the past in those situations against Karns City if we’d miss those free throws they would have buried a three or something, but tonight we played tough on the defensive end so I’m really proud of our girls.”
Milliron finished with 16 points and six rebounds, Kendall Dunn added 14 points and eight boards while Lexi Coull chipped in with 10 points and seven steals.
“We didn’t really create a lot of turnovers tonight, but we were disruptive enough to keep them out of getting into an offensive flow,” said Simpson. “They were getting shots from the perimeter because we were doing a nice job on the inside. I’m proud of our defensive effort overall.”
Emma Johns scored 20 points to lead the Lady Gremlins.
In a back-and-forth opening quarter in which C-L held the largest lead of three points at 13-10 before the score would be tied 14-all after one.
Milliron scored seven and Dunn four for the Lady Lions. Johns scored 10 of the 14 for Karns City.
C-L held an 11-9 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 25-23 halftime lead.
Coull scored six of her total in the frame.
The third quarter would become another low scoring quarter with the Lady Lions holding a 9-7 edge to increase their lead to four at 34-30 after three.
C-L would open their largest lead of eight points at 41-33 following a pair of free throws by Coull with 6:06 remaining.
A 7-3 scoring edge by Karns City cut the lead to four at 44-40 with 54 seconds left when Johns drove the lane for a basket. After a pair of C-L missed free throws with 33 seconds left, Johns would once again drive the lane to cut the lead to 44-42 with 23 seconds left.
After two more missed free throws by C-L with 16 seconds left, the Lady Gremlins would turn the ball over with six seconds left. Milliron was fouled with four seconds left and sank both free throws. The Lady Lions then stole the inbounds pass to run out the clock to seal the win.
“We had Frances in foul trouble tonight and she and Kendall were kind of sucking wind near the end of the third, so we were using our bench quite a bit tonight,” said Simpson. “We had Jenna Dunn in there for Frances and she gave us some big minutes, we also had Grace Shick give us some solid minutes so those girls don’t get a lot of credit because they don’t show up on the stat sheet, but those minutes are very important to this team.”
The Lady Lions visit Cranberry Thursday before next Wednesday’s home game with A-C Valley.
In last week’s game:
WEDNES., Dec. 29
C-L 55,
Portersville 35
In the Commodore Perry Christmas Tournament final, the Lady Lions downed Portersville Christian. After leading 31-22 at halftime, the Lady Lions outscored PCS 24-13 in the second half.
Frances Milliron scored 19 points, all of them in the first half. Kendall Dunn finished with 14 points, all of her points coming in the second half. Lexi Coull and Alex Leadbetter scored 10 and nine points respectively.
“Reynolds (first-round win) was a really good team which I’d equate to a Karns City-type of team so that was a pretty big win,” Simpson said. “Overall, it was a pretty long couple of days which was like 10 hours the first day and 12 hours the second so that part of it was kind of tough but again it was nice for these girls to have that success.”
The Lady Lions advanced to the final of the Commodore Perry Tournament with a 49-41 win over Reynolds last Tuesday.