BROOKVILLE — Two losses in its annual Holiday Tournament put the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team at 2-4 going into the 2022 calendar year.
Last Wednesday and Thursday, the Lady Raiders dropped a 38-31 decision to eventual champion DuBois in the first round, then lost to Brockway in the consolation game, 51-30.
DuBois topped DuBois Central Catholic for the tournament title in a close game, 46-43.
The tournament MVP from a balanced DuBois squad was Madison Rusnica while Alexas Pfeufer also earned all-tournament status. DCC had Faith Jacob and Kayley Risser on the team while Brockway’s Selena Buttery was named all-tourney.
The Lady Raiders face Brockway again on the road Thursday before visiting Cranberry Monday. From there, it’s eight straight games at home starting next Wednesday against Oil City.
In the loss to Brockway, Brookville trailed the whole game after the early moments of the opening quarter. The Lady Rovers were up 30-11 by halftime and 20 points early in the third quarter.
But dressing just six players and losing Raegan Gelnette to her fifth foul with 10.9 seconds remaining, things got slightly dicey for head coach Dick Esposito’s team considering one of his top players Selena Buttery picked up her fourth foul with 2:31 left in the third quarter.
However, Danielle Wood hit enough free throws and the Lady Rovers had enough of a cushion to work with while eventually extending the lead to its largest at the end.
Wood finished with 24 points, hitting 15 of 21 free throws, including 11 of 15 in the fourth quarter alone as Brookville got as close as 10 points midway through the fourth when Jordan Cook’s basket cut it to 38-28 at the 4:25 mark of the third.
But Buttery never did foul out and leave Esposito with four players to work with and added 21 points and 12 rebounds. She was the Lady Rovers’ all-tournament pick.
The win was a bounce-back effort for the Lady Rovers, who had the Mercy Rule running clock slapped on them in a 48-29 loss to DCC in the first round.
Elizabeth Wonderling and Eden Wonderling led Brookville with nine and eight points respectively. Kerstyn Davie came off the bench to score six points while Cook finished with five points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Raiders were just 2-for-20 from the 3-point line.
In the first round, DuBois led from start to finish against the Lady Raiders, but didn’t put away Brookville until starting the second half with a 14-5 run after leading 21-17 at halftime. Izzy Geist-Salone’s basket with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter gave DuBois its largest lead. It would get up to 11 once more down the stretch.
Rusnica was the lone player in double-figure scoring with 11 points.
DuBois outrebounded Brookville, 42-28.
Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell pointed to the rebounding differential being a big factor. It offset any turnover advantage the Lady Raiders had in forcing 22 DuBois giveaways compared to 19 for Brookville.
He also pointed to a tough stretch where his team had just two practices in the past 12 days due to some health precautions taken on some team illnesses.
“I expected the slow start with us falling down 6-0 at the start, so I assumed we’d start slow,” he said. “But really the difference was we knew DuBois played good defense, but we got beat up on the boards pretty bad tonight and that was the telling tale. Defensively, they forced some tough shots for us, but we didn’t take care of business on the defensive boards and in the end that was a big difference.”
Alayna Haight led the Lady Raiders (2-3) with 13 points with the help of four 3-pointers. Davie scored six points.
While DuBois shot just 34 percent (16-for-47), it limited Brookville to a lowly 26 percent (11-for-42) from the field.